‘Mortal Kombat X’ On Mobile Is Changing Its Name to Prepare for Roster Additions

With Mortal Kombat 11 on the horizon, it looks like there will be some changes to the current games as we know them to prepare for what’s ahead – at least regarding Mortal Kombat X Mobile.

Back in 2015 when the main platform Mortal Kombat X was released, Neatherrealm and Warner Bros. also released a mobile counterpart to keep the experience going. Once the mobile title released, it continued on an evolving path in order to keep players engaged with how the title played out to keep the experience from growing stale. Now the team is preparing for another huge shift, this time – including a name change as well.

“With Mortal Kombat 11: The Reveal right around the corner, we want to assure our players that Mortal Kombat X Mobile will continue to be the main game for all Mortal Kombat mobile experiences and content,” reads a new post on the game’s official Facebook page.

It continues, “To better represent the game and its vast Mortal Kombat character roster, we will be officially updating the name to “Mortal Kombat” with our next release! The Mortal Kombat mobile game will continue to improve and expand in 2019 with lots of new content and new characters. Please stay tuned for more updates in the weeks to come!”

If you haven’t checked out the mobile title yet, it’s free and available now on iOS and Android platforms.

