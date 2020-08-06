Dark Souls-Like Mortal Shell Gets PS4, Xbox One, and PC Release Date

✖

Developer Cold Symmetry and publisher Playstack have revealed the promising and Dark Souls-inspired Mortal Shell has a release date on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. More specifically, the pair have revealed the game will launch on August 18, via the aforementioned platforms. The latter will be limited to Steam, but the game will come to other PC digital storefronts in 2021.

To accompany the news, the pair also revealed a brand new trailer showing off the game in action. Further, they confirmed it will only cost $30, hinting perhaps at its scope and budget.

"Awakening as an empty vessel, you will enter into a shattered and twisted world where the remains of humanity wither and rot," reads an official blurb about the game. "Implored to do the bidding of the mysterious 'Dark Father,' you must traverse this tattered landscape and track down hidden sanctums of devout followers. There, in Mortal Shell’s most hallowed grounds, you must overcome formidable foes and harvest the sacred glands. You won’t be truly alone when the dead litter your path: Scattered across this land are the remnant anima of lost warriors who can be inhabited to gain their unique abilities and knowledge of weapons. The Dark Father is desperate for you to complete your task — but to what end?"

Mortal Shell is set to release worldwide on August 18 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional platforms.

Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Discover “Shells” to Suit Your Playstyle – The lost remains of defeated warriors are yours to unearth. Awaken these Mortal Shells, occupy their bodies and significantly widen your understanding of different forms of combat. Inhabit a Shell that best fits your style and utilizes their own unique mastery of skills and weapon upgrades.

Iron Sharpens Iron – Combat is strategic and deliberate. Survival demands superior awareness, precision and instincts. You must commit your sword only when an opportunity opens. Calculate your parries to unleash devastating counterblows.

Non-linear Campaign – Draw your own path across marsh-infested lowlands, through a gargantuan cathedral of obsidian rock, and into an ancient crypt frozen into the crest of a mountain.

Deep Upgrade Paths – The stronger your connection to each Mortal Shell grows, the better you can harness their innate talents. Craft unique upgrades, sharpen your blade with acid, and study dark arcane abilities that imbue your attacks with supernatural devastation.

Face Haunting Foes – Your path is guarded by desperate adversaries, devoted to inscrutable gods. Behold creatures both pitiable and grotesque, but do not let fear halt your journey. Muster your courage and face them down.

Developed by AAA Veterans – Mortal Shell has been developed by a coalition of seasoned veterans with an unbridled passion for the soulslike genre.

