Mother 3 Tease Has Nintendo Fans Freaking Out Before Direct

A new tease that could be associated with Mother 3 has Nintendo fans freaking out before this afternoon’s new Direct. For a span of nearly two decades, Nintendo fans have been imploring the Japanese publisher to bring Mother 3 (which is the sequel to Earthbound) to the west. The beloved RPG, which was first released in 2006, has only ever been localized for Japanese audiences, much to the dismay of western Nintendo fans. And while the requests for Mother 3 over the years have almost become a sort of running joke with Nintendo fans, this new tease in question now has Switch owners on high alert.

Over on Twitter today Shigesato Itoi, who is the writer and director behind the Mother series, shared Nintendo’s announcement promoting this afternoon’s Direct. Specifically, Itoi called attention to the time in which the Direct will be taking place, which is at 7am in Japan. He then went on to say that it could be snowing as the Direct happens.

At face value, this tweet might not mean a whole lot, but Mother 3 fans were quick to think that it could somehow tie back in with the beloved RPG. Notably, Mother 3 has a level called Snowcap Mountain which is quite memorable. So if this message from Itoi is meant to somehow be linked to the game, that’s the potential connection that many have drawn. As you might expect, the replies to the tweet from Itoi had many Nintendo fans losing their minds at the thought of a Mother 3-related announcement today.

Obviously, there’s no guarantee whatsoever based on this tweet alone from Itoi that Mother 3 will be coming to Switch in any capacity. However, if such a thing was possible, perhaps the way that Nintendo might opt to finally bring the game westward would be through Nintendo Switch Online. Although Nintendo’s online service is primarily used for playing games with friends via the internet, the platform does also give subscribers a library of NES, SNES, and N64 games to play as well. The only problem with this idea, though, is that Mother 3 is a title that was released on Game Boy Advance. Given that Game Boy games have yet to appear on Nintendo Switch Online, it pokes a major hole in this theory. As such, if a reveal of Mother 3 for Switch does come about, perhaps a native port for the system could be in the works instead.

