Move Over, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – This Game Supports 400 Online Players

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been a huge phenomenon over the past few months, with ten million copies sold and 1.3 million concurrent players taking part in the online fracas. But the thing is, it only supports about 100 players online. Can you imagine what a game like that would be like if it supported 400? One company is hoping to find out.

A developer by the name of Automaton is currently had at work on an upcoming action game called Project X, and based on the description alone, it could very well have the power to unseat PUBG.

The game will reportedly feature a map that covers 144 square kilometers, which is just over twice the size of the map currently featured in PUBG. And it could possibly look even better, since the game utilizes CryEngine technology.

But the game isn't setting out to be just another clone of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. According to the publisher's web page, the last-person-standing mode is just part of the game, as it's also set to include "strong character progression, social hubs, intelligent mission systems and global-scale player-driven narrative." So quite a bit, actually.

Automaton is no stranger to working on multiplayer games that offers something unique with an open world. The company previously produced a title called Deceit, supporting up to six players, in which five "innocents" must escape the sixth, who becomes an "infected" type that can finish them off. Obviously, Project X has a ton more players going for it, so the challenge is on for the team to make sure that the servers are up to speed.

They've still got plenty of development time, though, as the game isn't likely to arrive on Steam until sometime in 2018. And even then, like PUBG, it could take the Early Access route as the team continues to build upon the project. And it might just reach its ambitious goals, provides that Automaton can stick with it and get support from the online gaming community.

We'll let you know how the game progresses in its development, but, yeah, we're drooling at the idea of taking on 399 other players in a full-blown battle.

