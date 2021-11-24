MrBeast Recreates Squid Game IRL With $3.5 Million Video

Squid Game is one of the most popular shows of all time, and naturally, it’s inspired many to recreate the show IRL. And so far, many have gone to extreme lengths to try and recreate the show, but no one has gone to greater lengths in their pursuit of authentic recreation than MrBeast, one of the most popular YouTubers in the world with a reputation for going above and beyond to create over-the-top and elaborate YouTube videos. Typically, these videos cost a mini fortune, and this new one is no exception, with MrBeast revealing that while the winner only won $456,000, the whole video, from start to finish, top to bottom, ended up costing MrBeast $3.5 million. Whether MrBeast will make his money back, who knows, but the video is earning the YouTuber heaps of praise.

“Jimmy this is incredible. At this point you should take the next logical step and establish a movie/ tv production company — you’ve pretty much already created one from scratch. I would love to see how you could shake up that industry,” reads the current top comment on YouTube.

According to MrBeast, the 456 contestants all are random people. How these people chosen, the video doesn’t say, but MrBeast has been quick to show off the video’s performance. Unsurprisingly, it looks poised to be a massive success.

The new video is going off!! You have no idea how much this means to me 🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qqyp7esbg8 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 24, 2021

