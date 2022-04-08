MultiVersus Gameplay Leaks Online

Gameplay from MultiVersus leaked online this week after presumably being captured from a private test of the fighting game. The footage shows a number of different characters like Garnet from Steven Universe as well as Batman and Harley Quinn fighting one another in the brawler from Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games. Warner Bros. hasn’t really been showing off things like gameplay from MultiVersus even though it’s already listed off a full roster of characters, so this is one of the first looks we’ve seen at the actual combat even if it’s a fragmented one.

The gameplay in question is being hosted over on VK.com where a video shows just under four minutes of fights between characters spanning a number of different franchises. MultiVersus tech tests have been running off and on in the past, so it’s not too surprising to see that something has leaked. The characters fight on stages that are typically flat, sometimes with platforms and sometimes without, and have damage counters under their models to show how weakened they are. The video is also covered in black bars which were presumably put there to obscure whatever watermark was present to give away who captured this footage.

From looking at the gameplay alone, you’ll notice some differences already from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the game this and others like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl inevitably get compared to, but it’s not much of a stretch to say it does look like the Super Smash Bros. game to a degree. But then again, when the Super Smash Bros. games have gotten their formula down so well both in terms of mechanics and expansive, franchise-crossing rosters, what else is a competitor supposed to look like beyond pooling all of its own unique characters together in one brawler?

Leaks and comparisons aside, the second tech test for MultiVersus ended in March with those interested asked to “stay tuned for round 3,” but nothing else has actually been announced beyond that. Since then, we’ve gotten continued previews of different characters that’ll be in the game like Shaggy from Scooby Doo, but Warner Bros. hasn’t announced a more public tech test or demo at this time.

MultiVersus is scheduled to release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms at some point in 2022.