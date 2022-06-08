MultiVersus Director Reveals How Open Beta Progress Will Work

✖

The open beta for MultiVersus is set to take place next month, and fans will be happy to know that progress from the beta will be "permanent," carrying over to the full game once it's made available. Game director Tony Huynh recently confirmed as such on Twitter, while noting that players will be able to make in-game purchases during the beta, as well. For many fans, this should be exciting news, and a much stronger incentive to participate in the open beta when it begins.

The Tweet from Huynh can be found embedded below.

Progress in the upcoming Open Beta for MultiVersus will be permanent. — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) June 7, 2022

A lot of beta releases do not allow players to transfer progress over to the full game, so this distinction for MultiVersus is notable. This was not the case for the MultiVersus alpha, though Huynh notes that "a couple of items on the battlepass were permanent rewards." Clearly, those that participate in the beta will have much more progress to carry over. In fact, some fans replied to Huynh's Tweet stating that this sounds more like a "soft launch" for MultiVersus, and less like a beta.

For those unfamiliar with MultiVersus, it's an upcoming fighting game featuring characters from various Warner Bros. properties. At launch, the game will feature icons such as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, and more. Rumors suggest that the roster could be adding basketball legend LeBron James in the near future, as well as Gizmo from the Gremlins franchise. Following Huynh's Tweet above, the director was asked about the possibility of Spawn appearing in the game. Huynh replied that "Spawn would be cool, but with any characters there's a lot involved so no promises." For now, fans will just have to wait and see which other characters join the game!

MultiVersus is set to release later this year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to the MultiVersus open beta next month? Does this news make you more likely to participate? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!