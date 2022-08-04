MultiVersus Director Says Recent Warner Bros. Actions Won't Impact the Game

The director of the popular new platform fighting game MultiVersus has made clear that some recent decisions that have been made by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery won't be impacting the game. If you've been following the news this week, there's a good chance that you've already heard about some of WB's chaotic plans, primarily involving the shelving of the forthcoming Batgirl movie. And while some fans have started to worry that WB's new decisions could affect MultiVersus, it doesn't sound like this will be the case at all.

In a recent message that was shared on social media, MultiVersus director Tony Huynh looked to ease fan concerns about the game's future. While Huynh didn't say much on the matter, he did state in a straightforward manner that plans for the future of Multiversus will not be impacted by Discovery's recent purchase or Warner Bros. "For those wondering, we are unaffected by the Discovery/Warner Bros. merger," Huynh said simply. Even though this statement was a brief one, it was still met with widespread relief from those who have been enjoying MultiVersus lately.

For those wondering, we are unaffected by the Discovery/Warner Bros. merger. #MultiVersus — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) August 4, 2022

Despite providing good news on this front, today has been met with some disappointing news in relation to MultiVersus. Notably, developer Player First Games revealed that it would be delaying Season 1, which was set to begin next week on August 9th. This season, which will formally add both Rick and Morty from the animated series of the same name, hasn't been given another launch date just yet, but more information is said to be coming shortly.

Until that time, MultiVersus is available to play now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC in its open beta form. The game is also completely free to download and play, so you can give it a shot for yourself with no barrier of entry if you haven't done so already.

Are you happy to hear that WB's recent decisions won't end up resulting in any changes to MultiVersus? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.