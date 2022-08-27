MultiVersus Players Still Hopeful for Guest Fighters After Comments from WB Games Boss

MultiVersus players don't have to look far to see suggestions from others in the community regarding what kinds of characters people would like to see added to the game, and unsurprisingly, many of those requested fighters are ones that'd be considered third-party additions. Recent comments from Warner Bros. Games boss David Haddad insisted that the current focus on new characters is to add fighters from the IPs Warner Bros. Discovery owns itself, but those hoping for guest characters haven't given up hope just yet.

The comments from Haddad were shared in an interview with Axios pertaining to a number of different Warner Bros. Games topics. One inspiring observation from Haddad was him saying MultiVersus is proof of what could be a long-running games-as-a-service title from WB Games which indicates that we'll hopefully see new fighters added for quite a while longer. As for what properties those new fighters might come from, however, Haddad said the company's "attention and focus" is currently on properties owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

When shared on social media without full context, these comments from Haddad sent some MultiVersus fans into a bit of a tizzy as they worried that this meant Warner Bros. Games would be totally focused on only characters from properties it owns. Others were quick to point out that Haddad's comments weren't as doom and gloom as some interpreted seeing how the boss didn't outright say "no" on the topic of third-party fighters. As such players are still holding onto hopes for guest characters with the many character-focused Twitter accounts recognizing that they're free to continue their campaigns for now.

Don't lose hope "Non-WB For MultiVersus accounts" They only said they're gonna FOCUS on WB IPs. Nothing about just flat out "NO!" to Third Parties. Third Parties can still happen, but likely just won't be a priority. #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/jpkrq7Y1ND — Ed, Edd n Eddy For MultiVersus (@EdsMultiversus) August 26, 2022

Tony Huynh, the game director for MultiVersus who frequently responds to comments and questions on social media, has addressed the topic of third-party characters in the past as well. Back in March, the developer commented that "third-party is a bit harder, but the goal is for anything to be possible." When asked about specific characters, noncommittal answers are typically the norm so as not to confirm or deconfirm anyone.

For now, we already know that the MultiVersus devs have several characters in mind for the future including one that just recently became more of a priority based on community requests. Leaks have hinted at what characters we might see added in the future, but we know of two characters at least that are definitely on the way to the game.