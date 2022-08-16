MultiVersus Leak Reveals Beetlejuice and Wicked Witch Characters

A new leak tied to the popular platform fighting game MultiVersus has seemingly revealed that Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch of the West will soon become new playable characters. As of this week, the game's first Season officially began, which means that characters like Rick, Morty, Black Adam, and Stripe are all slated to come to MultiVersus at some point soon. And while we don't yet know which characters are slated to arrive after this group, it definitely looks like Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch are on deck.

Discovered by user AisulMV on Twitter, new information discovered within the code of MultiVersus has essentially confirmed that Beetlejuice, in particular, is coming to the game soon. Specifically, this was found via voice lines from the character which were tucked away within the game's latest update. In addition to this, some of the lines that Beetlejuice utters in this leaked dialogue also happen to refer to the Wicked Witch. Furthermore, the Wicked Witch herself also had dialogue tucked away in the latest update which verifies that she'll be coming to MultiVersus at some point as well.

As you can see from the tweet above, the media embedded within that featured some of this audio from Beetlejuice has since received a copyright strike. Because of this, it all but confirms that the leak was legitimate in the first place.

For now, we still don't know when Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch might actually be coming to MultiVersus. With Rick, Morty, Black Adam, and Stripe as the main fighters that are slated to come to MultiVersus in Season 1, Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch might be additions that are further down the road. Either way, we should learn more about these new characters at some point in the coming weeks or months.

MultiVersus is currently available to play for free in its open beta form and is available across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

How do you feel about the potential additions of Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12 with your thoughts.