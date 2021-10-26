Fortnite: How to Get the Batman Who Laughs Skin

The worlds of DC Comics and Fortnite have been collaborating for several years now, with cosmetic skins and in-game events revolving around the publisher’s heroes and villains. The partnership was taken to new heights earlier this year, with the debut of the six-issue Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic miniseries. The comic combined the two universes in a significant canon way, leading into the events of this week’s Batman/Fortnite: Foundation comic one-shot. The one-shot has been hyped for properly introducing The Batman Who Laughs into the Fortnite universe, with an accompanying skin being available in the game. If you would like to add the Batman Who Laughs skin to your collection, here’s what you need to know.

I. Am. Batman. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA@DCComics Batman Who Laughs Outfit is now in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/TpSVXXMQmG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 26, 2021

For starters, a code for the Batman Who Laughs skin is available to anyone who purchases a physical copy of Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1. The code will also include a special Batman Who Laughs-themed loading screen.

If you aren’t able to track down a copy of Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1 — or you just happen to have extra V-bucks to spend — the Batman Who Laughs skin and accompanying cosmetic items are also available to purchase through the official Fortnite item shop. The Batman Who Laughs skin is available for 1,500 V-bucks, with a “Wings of Madness” glider for 800 V-bucks and a “Death Metal Scythe” pickaxe for 800 V-bucks. You can also ge a bundle of all three for 2,200 V-bucks.

Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1 is co-written by Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard, Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point writer Christos Gage and acclaimed Batman and Dark Nights Death Metal writer Scott Snyder. Art is provided by Joshua Hixson, with Roman Stevens on colors and AndWorld Design on lettering. The main cover is contributed by Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion, and Matt Hollingsworth, with variant covers from Alex Garner and Mustard.

“I believe that yeah, once the answers are revealed, that’s out there,” Gage revealed to reporters during a press event earlier this year. “And I suspect that — I honestly have no idea, but I’m guessing that there will be. Gamers probably saw the recent cinematic between Agent Jones and The Foundation. There may be more like that, references to some of the secrets that Batman and his allies and enemies uncover. But I don’t think it’s gonna be a direct recap. I think that people who want to know the details or the answers should really pick up the book, because it’ll all be in there. As I understand it, once the secrets are revealed, that’s just now part of the Fortnite universe and how it’ll be referenced going further. That’s what I thought was so cool about this, is that it’s not just for fun. It’s not just like, ‘Let’s throw a Batman on Fortnite island and have them fight some Fortnite characters,’ which would have been a lot of fun by itself. But we’re actually revealing some really interesting stuff about how the entire world works.”

Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1 is now available wherever comics are sold.