MultiVersus Leak Reveals Fan Favorite Characters for Season 5 and Beyond

News about the future of MultiVersus has started to leak. According to multiple sources, Lola Bunny from the Looney Tunes franchise will be added in Season 5. The leaker @WretchedDesire1 on X/Twitter has claimed that the character will be joining the roster mid-season, with Aquaman arriving first. At this time, it’s unclear if Aquaman will be inspired by the character’s design from the DCEU, or if we’ll get something closer to the character’s classic look. That same leaker is also claiming that the Wicked Witch from The Wizard of Oz and Fionna from Adventure Time will be coming in Season 6.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As with any leak or rumor, readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. That said, the fact that Lola Bunny is now coming from multiple sources would seem to add some legitimacy to these rumors. The character would certainly make a lot of sense for the game; Lola has generated a lot of enthusiasm among people since her debut in the original Space Jam, and that could get people to try out MultiVersus. The game already has multiple playable characters from Looney Tunes, so Lola would fit in nicely with the rest of the roster.

lola bunny in space jam: a new legacy

Last month, Player First Games announced that MultiVersus Season 4 was being extended through February 4th. That means that Season 5 is less than a month away, so we should start to hear about the developer’s plans over the next few weeks. While delays aren’t unheard of for live service games, several fans are concerned what this could mean for the future of MultiVersus. After going offline for 11 months, MultiVersus finally returned last year. Warner Bros. made a big push to build awareness around the game’s sudden resurrection, from an NHL crossover event, to a Happy Meal promotion.

Unfortunately, these efforts haven’t done much to keep players invested. While MultiVersus saw big player numbers upon its return, the game has struggled to maintain an audience. In a Warner Bros. earnings call in November, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels blamed the “underperforming” MultiVersus for the struggles of the gaming division. The game’s concurrent player numbers on Steam offer additional insight. According to numbers from SteamDB, the player count peak for MultiVersus in the month of December was just 1,501 players. That’s a huge decline from the 114,312 peak back in May.

RELATED: MultiVersus Could Be Teasing Addition of Scorpion From Mortal Kombat

Hopefully the arrival of a fan favorite like Lola Bunny will help to generate some much-needed interest in MultiVersus. If Player First Games can add more fan favorite characters to the roster and get content releasing at a steady clip, it’s possible the developers could start to turn things around. For the time being though, fans can’t be blamed for having a lot of insecurity about the future of MultiVersus.

Have you been spending time with MultiVersus since the game’s return last year? Do you think the addition of Lola Bunny could bring some players back? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!