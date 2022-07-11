MultiVersus Seemingly Teases Lord of the Rings Character

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment's upcoming free-to-play fighting game MultiVersus seems to have just teased the addition of a character from the beloved The Lord of the Rings franchise. As a whole, MultiVersus is a game that brings together a number of characters from WB's most popular properties to duke it out. And while the roster as it currently stands doesn't feature any fighters from LOTR, it looks like that will be changing at some point.

As spotted in a recent tweet from the MultiVersus Twitter account, one user by the name of @DwonkT happened to notice that an image of the game contained a callback to The Lord of the Rings. Specifically, the water in this image could faintly show the reflection of what looks to be the Eye of Sauron, which is the iconic tower from The Lord of the Rings that houses the main villain from the series. While the Great Eye itself couldn't directly be seen in the picture, the MultiVersus Twitter account was also potentially teasing this structure in the tweet's caption through the use of an eyeball emoji.

You forgor to get rid of the eye of sauron’s reflection 💀 https://t.co/Vqc232HX7g pic.twitter.com/IfLjq8PY7M — TheEnderDwonk (@DwonkT) July 10, 2022

So if MultiVersus will have representatives from The Lord of the Rings, who is most likely to be added to the game? Well, based on previous leaks that have come about, the wizard Gandalf is the most probable character to join the roster. Not only has Gandalf's name been attached to MultiVersus for quite some time, but he's also one of the most recognizable characters from The Lord of the Rings. As such, it seems like only a matter of time until he's formally announced to be joining the title in the future.

MultiVersus doesn't have an official release date just yet, but it's set to launch via an open beta at some point this month. When it does arrive, it will be accessible on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

Are you looking forward to playing MultiVersus for yourself when it releases in beta? And which character from The Lord of the Rings would you like to see join the game? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T PCGamesN]