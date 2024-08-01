MultiVersus Update 1.2.1 Released With Patch Notes

Player First Games has today released update version 1.2.1 for MultiVersus. Currently in the midst of Season 2, new content has been coming to MultiVersus at a steady cadence since its return in May. Specifically, characters including Jason, Joker, Agent Smith, and Samurai Jack have all been added to the game’s roster in recent months. And while today’s patch doesn’t contain any new fighters, it does refine those currently available.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, the latest patch for Multiversus is aimed almost entirely at balance changes. The Iron Giant has received the most tweaks with update 1.2.1 as Player First Games continues to refine (and nerf) the character that has been deemed too OP by players. Other characters that have received overhauls on this patch include LeBron James, Morty, Arya, and Harley Quinn, to name a few. Outside of this, only a couple of small bugs have been fixed with the update.

To get a full look at everything this new update for MultiVersus does, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

MultiVersus Update 1.2.1 Patch Notes

Ranked

All ranked sets are now best-of-3

Store

Fixed an issue on PC where the mouse wheel could not be used to scroll the Medal Shop

General Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where characters would be prevented from on-hit canceling their attacks after reflecting a projectile

Characters

Arya

Ground Down Attack – On-whiff cancel window delayed 10 frames

Air/Ground Neutral Special * Fixed an issue where Arya’s facesteal of Rick could cause a desync



Harley Quinn

Ground Up Attack + Hitbox added to Harley’s hip

Air/Ground Neutral Special * Fixed an issue where the self-attach lockout was resetting when the bomb bounced off terrain



Iron Giant

Passive * Fixed an issue where fighters piloting the rage mode turret could perform other actions while piloting

Ground Neutral Attack – Knockback reduced to 2300 from 2850 – Maximum damage from charge reduced to 13 from 15

Ground Side Attack 1 – On-whiff cancel window delayed 4 frames

Air Side Attack – On-whiff cancel window delayed 4 frames * Fixed an issue where the early vacuum hits of the attack could ring out fighters at very low damages

Air/Ground Neutral Special – Burst cooldown increased to 45 seconds from 37 seconds

Air/Ground Up Special – Cancel window delayed 6 frames



LeBron

Ground Side Attack 2 – Hitstun reduced

Ground Side Attack 3 + Start-up window reduced 8 frames

Air Down Special – Start-up window increased 5 frames



Morty

Ground Side Special – Start-up window before charge increased 2 frames – Start-up window after charge increased 6 frames – On-whiff cancel window delayed 8 frames



Reindog

Ground Side Special * Fixed an issue where the on-hit cancel window and on-whiff cancel windows were flipped causing earlier cancel timing for whiff and later cancel timing for on-hit than intended.



Stripe