New MultiVersus Season 1 Release Date Announced

Following a delay earlier this month, MultiVersus developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have announced that MultiVersus Season 1 will go ahead and actually launch on August 15th. The free-to-play platform brawler was initially set to release on August 9th alongside the addition of Morty from Rick and Morty as a new playable character. Now, however, the two releases are separated as Morty will actually join MultiVersus on August 23rd as part of Season 1 but not directly at launch.

"We're excited to announce Season 1 will begin on August 15 with a brand-new Battle Pass for you to earn in-game rewards!" the official announcement of the new MultiVersus Season 1 release date reads in part. "We can also confirm Morty will join the character roster on August 23 as part of Season 1. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks!"

You can check out the full announcement about MultiVersus Season 1's release date and the release of Morty for yourself embedded below:

Quick Note: Everything we are bringing to you in Season 1 will not drop on the same day. New modes and content will be spread through the life of the Season. We'll continue to share dates on all the fun things to come! — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 12, 2022

As noted above, MultiVersus Season 1 is officially set to kick off on August 15th with a new Battle Pass featuring a bevy of in-game rewards. Additionally, Morty is now set to join the roster of playable fighters on August 23rd. In general, MultiVersus is currently available in Open Beta on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The video game is a free-to-play platform brawler with a focus on 2-on-2 team fights. The title includes full cross-play support as well as server-based rollback netcode. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the free-to-play platform brawler video game right here.

