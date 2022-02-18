Next MultiVersus Tech Test Starting Soon

Those interested in the MultiVersus fighting game that brings together a packed roster of Warner Bros. characters will soon be able to try out the game when its second tech test rolls around. Warner Bros. Games and developer Player First Games announced this week that it has plans to bring back the tech test and said it’s “just around the corner” and that people should prepare accordingly. It’s scheduled to start on February 25th, the developers said, and you’ll have just over a week to play once it goes live.

The latest news about the tech test and the plans for it was shared on social media alongside the dates for the test and the link for where players can register to take part. It’ll start on February 25th and will run from then until March 7th, the developers said, which means you’ll have at least two full weekends to play assuming you start right when the test goes live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/multiversus/status/1494672801659162627

To make sure your affairs are in order so that you can be considered for the tech test, you have to go to the link included in the tweet above and hit the “Join Our Playtests” button. After entering your email address, you’ll be signed up for news about the game as well as the tech test opportunity, but keep in mind that signing up doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed entry.

The roster of characters included in the game so far spans several different franchises that you certainly wouldn’t expect to see all together in one game. That full list of fighters can be found below along with a brief description of the game, but if you know about Warner Bros. characters and know about fighting games, you’ll already have a good idea of what to expect.

MultiVersus Roster of Fighters

Arya Stark

Batman

Bugs Bunny

Finn the Human

Garnet

Harley Quinn

Jake the Dog

Reindog

Shaggy

Steven Universe

Superman

Tom and Jerry

Wonder Woman

“MultiVersus is a platform fighter that lets you team up with or against your friends using some of the world’s most iconic characters including Batman, Shaggy, Superman, Bugs Bunny & more,” a preview of the game reads. “Use unique co-op abilities, find your favorite fighter combos and save the Multiverse!”

More characters are to be revealed later, so if you don’t see your favorite there yet, look for them to be announced at a later date.

MultiVersus will come to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. It was not specified in the announcement what platforms this tech test would be available on.