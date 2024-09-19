Call of Duty: MW3 Gets Surprising New Update After Season 6 Start
Activision is already tweaking Season 6 of MW3.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III players have been surprised with a new update today following the release of Season 6. More often than not, Activision tends to only release new patches for both MW3 and Warzone on a weekly basis. While this isn't always the case, it's a rare occasion if multiple updates for either Call of Duty title are pushed out days apart. As a result, despite having just received a major update yesterday, yet another patch for MW3 is now live and brings with it some important changes.
Downloadable across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, this new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is tied almost entirely to game balance. Activision has either nerfed or buffed weapons that include the Static-HV, Kastov LSW, SA-B 50, Carrack .300, Basilisk, and Crossbow. These changes will clearly shift the Season 6 meta in MW3 quickly and are worth paying attention to. Other than these overhauls, one problem associated with playlists and another tiny adjustment was made to Infected mode.
To get a full look at everything that Activision has altered with today's new Call of Duty: MW3 update, you can view the patch notes in their entirety below.
Call of Duty: MW3 September 19th Update Patch Notes
Multiplayer
Playlists
Fixed an issue causing players to encounter voting between the same Mode in the Drive Thru 24/7 and Ghost Ship 24/7 Playlists.
Modes
-
Infected
Increased maximum match duration from 5 minutes to 6 minutes.
Fixed an issue preventing players from calling an M.G.B. while using a Controller.
-
Weapons
Submachine Guns
-
Static-HV
Decreased upper arm damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.1x.
Light Machine Guns
-
Kastov LSW
-
Stock Attachments
Added missing Pros and Cons lists to the Gunsmith UI.
-
Marksman Rifles
-
Crossbow (MWII)
Removed aim down sight spread.
-
SA-B 50 (MWII)
Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1.11x to 1.26x.
Within its minimum damage range, the SA-B 50 is now capable of a 1-shot kill to the lower torso.Sniper Rifles
-
Carrack .300 (MWII)
Increased maximum damage range from 19.1m to 25.4m (+33%).
Handguns
-
Basilisk (MWII)
Increased upper leg, lower leg, and foot damage multipliers from 0.9x to 1x.
Trending Now:
-
1Stephen Amell is Right About the Arrowverse
-
2Studio Ghibli Quietly Drops Free-to-Play Game with Totoro
-
3New Jujutsu Kaisen Easter Egg Sets Up Gojo's Last-Minute Revival
-
4PlayStation's New 30th Anniversary Collection Will Hurt the Wallets of PS1 Fans
-
5Tokyo Ghoul Creator Sparks Reboot Rumors With New Art