My Hero Academia Board Game Announced

My Hero Academia is getting a new board game. Jasco Games will release My Hero Academia: Plus Ultra, a new board game starring the heroes and villains of the popular manga franchise. Gameplay details are currently unknown, but a version shown off at GAMA Expo (a trade show for board game retailers and publishers) features cardboard standees of Deku and his classmates moving around a board. Each hero also seems to have unique abilities printed on an individual character card, reflecting the diverse power set of the games. My Hero Academia: Plus Ultra will be released in May 2022 and will have a retail price of $29.99.

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga/anime franchises running today. The series follows Izuku Midoriya as he trains to become a top-flight superhero in Japan at the prestigious UA High School. Midoriya was granted his powers by his idol All-Might but learns the secret history between his mentor and a supervillain named All For One, who can steal and transfer superpowers (known as “quirks” in the franchise) at will. As of January 2022, My Hero Academia has sold over 65 million volumes, while a sixth season of its anime adaptation is currently in production. Creator Kōhei Horikoshi has confirmed that the franchise is currently nearing its final arc in the manga, which has run since 2014.

Jasco Games is also the publisher of the My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game, which was first released last year. The first set released in the fall and quickly sold out at a distributor level. A second series of cards, “Crimson Rampage,” was released earlier this week.

Jasco Games will likely release more information about My Hero Academia: Plus Ultra in the near future. Expect to hear more details about this game and the publisher’s future My Hero Academia plans soon.