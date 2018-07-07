My Hero One’s Justice Adds Endeavor as a Preorder Bonus

My Hero Academia’s No. 2 hero Endeavor is coming to My Hero One’s Justice, but you’ll have to preorder the game ahead of its release to make sure he’s added to your roster.

Coupled with the announcement of the game’s release date, My Hero One’s Justice is bringing the super-strong hero with his fiery quirk to the game when it releases on October 26. The character is one from the anime and manga who’s existed in the shadow of All Might for quite a while now as Endeavor worked towards taking over as the No. 1 hero in the series’ world, but whether you prefer him or All Might, you’ll be able to play as either so long as your preorder the game.

“My Hero One’s Justice, the 3D arena fighting game based on the popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga and anime franchise, is confirmed to release 26th October, 2018 for PlayStation4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch,” an announcement from Bandai Namco said. “Players who pre-order My Hero One’s Justice will also receive ‘Flame Hero’ Endeavor; the #2 Pro Hero, heated rival of All Might and father of Shoto Todoroki as a playable character.”

Endeavor isn’t the only hero that’s recently been announced for My Hero One’s Justice either. With the same announcement, Bandai Namco revealed that Muscular and the iconic Gran Torino would be available in the game as well, though you won’t have to preorder it to get those. Brief gameplay clips for the characters were released following the announcement to show what they’d look like in battle.

“It’s time to show you young heroes how we beat villains back in my day!” Dash into the spotlight it’s Gran Torino! Are you ready to team up with this veteran hero? MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE arrives ton October 26th! Pre-order your copy today! https://t.co/QncT9W0xB1 pic.twitter.com/rcO4bBwKJM — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) July 7, 2018

Though Endeavor is the first character revealed for My Hero One’s Justice who’s a sort of bonus character that not everyone can obtain, there’s also a possibility that more DLC characters will be revealed. We spoke to Bandai Namco at E3 to ask about the possibility of adding post-release characters as optional DLC, but the publisher said that they wouldn’t be talking about those types of plans just yet. Bandai said to stay tuned to the game’s social channels though, so Endeavor might perhaps be the first of more bonus characters to be announced once the game’s out in October.