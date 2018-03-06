MyNintendo Gold Points Can Now Be Used For Nintendo Switch Game Purchases

A while back, Nintendo noted that it was revamping its user reward program with MyNintendo, promising to make a lot of bonuses available to those who purchased games through the company. Since then, fans have been wondering when this program would kick off – and they won’t have to wait long.

In fact, they won’t have to wait at all. Nintendo has announced today that those of you that have built up MyNintendo Gold Points can now use them to purchase Nintendo Switch digital games. “Gold Points are awarded based on 5 percent of the amount you pay,” the company explained. “You can use the Gold Points you’ve earned when purchasing downloadable software and DLC for the Nintendo Switch system.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The company then explained how points can be used. Essentially 1 point equals one cent in currency, so you’ll still need to build up quite a bit before you start buying premium games. However, you can earn points quite easily, with five percent of digital purchases refunded back, and one percent of physical purchases (with registration) refunded back. “You can earn points by purchasing eligible games and downloadable content. Points are awarded based on the amount you pay (excluding any points or discounts used).

An example was posted, with the company noting, “If you pay $59.99 for a game on Nintendo eShop, you’ll earn 300 Gold Points. Those points can be redeemed for $3.00 toward your next eligible purchase.”

These little details were posted at the bottom of the page:

Gold Points expire after 12 months on the last day of the month in which they were earned.

Purchases made on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, or Wii U, or on Nintendo.com (where available), will automatically earn Gold Points based on 5% of the total paid amount (excluding any points or discounts used).

When purchasing retail package versions of Nintendo Switch software, points will be awarded when the software is registered via the HOME Menu on Nintendo Switch.

Purchases of Nintendo 3DS or Wii U DLC do not qualify to earn Gold Points. Additionally, subscriptions, passes, in-game items, or virtual currency do not qualify to earn Gold Points.

When redeeming a download code, Gold Points will be issued automatically.

Gold Points for physical Nintendo Switch software can only be claimed within one year of the game’s original release date for countries in the North American and Australian regions, and within two years for the European region.

Gold Points can be used toward eligible digital game and DLC purchases for the Nintendo Switch system, excluding passes, automatic renewals, in-game items, and virtual currency.

So if you’ve got those Coins built up, get to spending!