Mythic Quest Season 2 Trailer Released

Apple TV+ has officially released a new trailer for Season 2 of Mythic Quest, the original series created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz that follows a group of video game developers. The new, 9-episode season is set to release on May 7th with a special standalone episode called "Everlight" premiering prior to that this Friday, April 16th.

The new trailer, which you can check out below, sees McElhenney's Ian and Charlotte Nicdao's Poppy clash over the direction of a new expansion after Raven's Banquet's success. In general, it looks like if the first season was your sort of thing, you can expect more of that in the new one with arguably higher stakes. Also, Snoop Dogg's a guest star this season, so there's that.

Getting along with co-workers is a full-time job at @mythic_quest. Will there be laughs? Yes. Mayhem? Absolutely. A new season is coming to Apple TV+ May 7 https://t.co/AjtoIlIxDy pic.twitter.com/Ux1cDS4ywr — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 12, 2021

Here is the official synopsis for Mythic Quest Season 2:

"With the quarantine finally over, season two of 'Mythic Quest' finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi)."

As noted above, Mythic Quest Season 2 is set to debut on Apple TV+ on May 7th. The show, created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, stars Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm, Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy Li, David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee, Danny Pudi as Brad Bakshi, F. Murray Abraham as C.W. Longbottom, Imani Hakim as Dana, Jessie Ennis as Jo, and Ashly Birch as Rachel. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the show about a video game developer right here.

