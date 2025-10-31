Gaming

N64 Exclusive Remaster Stealth Released on PS5 and Xbox Series X

By

Comments  

A remaster of an N64 exclusive game has been stealth-released on PS5 and Xbox Series X. That said, those on PlayStation and Xbox interested in the N64, which is a shooter from 1998, may already own it because it’s been available on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store via the PS4 and Xbox One, respectively. Now, it has a native PS5 version as well as a native Xbox Series X version, both available for $19.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those on PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, more specifically, can now purchase the 2017 remaster of the 1998 N64 exclusive game, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, a sequel to 1997’s Turok: Dinosaur Hunter. As you may know, a remaster of the first game was released back in 2015, and came to PS5 and Xbox Series X earlier this year. Now, its sequel has followed. Meanwhile, a remaster of Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion has been available on PS5 and Xbox Series X since 2023. The follow-up to Turok 3, Turok: Evolution, remains stranded on old hardware, and there is no word of this changing.

About the Game

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, for those that don’t know, was one of the best games of its year, as evidenced by its 89 on GameRankings. And it sold over a million copies, a strong return for the time, hence why it got its own sequel.

In the game, having defeated the Campaigner, Turok, the series’ protagonist, throws the Chronocepter into a waiting volcano to destroy it. Things don’t go to plan, though, and the blast awakens a deadlier force, The Primagen, who is on a mission to merge Earth and the Nether World. Turok is the only man who can stop this and restore peace to the land.

Donkey Kong Nintendo 64
Read Next
This N64 Game Was a Masterpiece, But You’ll Never See It Again

As for the remaster itself, it is a borderline remake, as the game was rebuilt entirely in a brand new engine in order to modernize it. In the name of modernization, high-resolution support was added, enhanced textures and lighting, real-time shadows and reflections, and various other improvements, like improved models and draw distance, were also injected. The remaster — done by Nightdive Studios — doesn’t make the late 90s game not look like a late 90s game, but considerably improves everything around the edges.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.

The Best Nintendo Game From Every Console Generation
Tagged:
, , , ,
Follow Us On Discover
Make Us Preferred In Top Stories

Next Article

Most Viewed