N64 Exclusive Remaster Stealth Released on PS5 and Xbox Series X

A remaster of an N64 exclusive game has been stealth-released on PS5 and Xbox Series X. That said, those on PlayStation and Xbox interested in the N64, which is a shooter from 1998, may already own it because it’s been available on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store via the PS4 and Xbox One, respectively. Now, it has a native PS5 version as well as a native Xbox Series X version, both available for $19.99.

Those on PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, more specifically, can now purchase the 2017 remaster of the 1998 N64 exclusive game, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, a sequel to 1997’s Turok: Dinosaur Hunter. As you may know, a remaster of the first game was released back in 2015, and came to PS5 and Xbox Series X earlier this year. Now, its sequel has followed. Meanwhile, a remaster of Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion has been available on PS5 and Xbox Series X since 2023. The follow-up to Turok 3, Turok: Evolution, remains stranded on old hardware, and there is no word of this changing.

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, for those that don’t know, was one of the best games of its year, as evidenced by its 89 on GameRankings. And it sold over a million copies, a strong return for the time, hence why it got its own sequel.

In the game, having defeated the Campaigner, Turok, the series’ protagonist, throws the Chronocepter into a waiting volcano to destroy it. Things don’t go to plan, though, and the blast awakens a deadlier force, The Primagen, who is on a mission to merge Earth and the Nether World. Turok is the only man who can stop this and restore peace to the land.

As for the remaster itself, it is a borderline remake, as the game was rebuilt entirely in a brand new engine in order to modernize it. In the name of modernization, high-resolution support was added, enhanced textures and lighting, real-time shadows and reflections, and various other improvements, like improved models and draw distance, were also injected. The remaster — done by Nightdive Studios — doesn’t make the late 90s game not look like a late 90s game, but considerably improves everything around the edges.

