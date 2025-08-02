N64 Classic Game Available for Just $1.79

A N64 game from 1997, a classic of the console, is currently available for just $1.79. While the game in question is an N64 exclusive, this new deal does not come courtesy of the Nintendo eShop. In other words, it is not available to Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 users. Nintendo fans will rather need a PC capable of playing games to take advantage of the deal because the new deal comes the way of Fanatical, which has Steam codes of this game for this dirt cheap price until August 17.

The N64 game in question was released specifically on April 4, 1997 by the now defunct Midway Studios San Diego, with Midway Games serving as the publisher. For those that have not connected the dots yet, the N64 game is Doom 64, the fourth release in the Doom series, and the second spin-off following 1996’s Final Doom.

Upon release, the N64 exclusive earned a 73% on GameRankings, a decent score, but a little low for the series. However, its status as a cult-classic in the coming years suggests it may have been underrated when it was initially released.

In 2020 the cult-classic was remastered and brought to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. And it is this remastered version that is on sale on Steam via Fanatical.

“Years have passed since you stopped Hell’s invasion of Earth. Quarantined for humanity’s safety, the UAC research facilities on Mars were abandoned and forgotten…until now,” reads an official synopsis of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “A signal from a degraded satellite suggests a single entity remains, and it has the power to resurrect the demons. As the only surviving marine who fought Hell’s forces, you are sent on a lone crusade to hunt down the Mother of Demons and stop a renewed demonic invasion.”

Those that decide to hop on this deal and grab Doom 64 for less than $2 should expect a campaign that lasts about 7 to 11 hours depending on the completion rate. Meanwhile, like all Doom games, it boasts an “M” for “Mature” rating.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo 64 — including all of the latest N64 news, all of the latest N64 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest N64 deals like this one — click here.