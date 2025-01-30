Nintendo Switch Online Price Increase Coming to Some Users

Nintendo Switch Online is set to increase in price for some users across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED, and it will presumably carry over to the Nintendo Switch 2 as well. Thankfully, the Nintendo Switch Online price increase is not going to impact a majority of subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. Whether it is a sign of a larger price increase across the board coming in the future, possibly alongside the Nintendo Switch 2, remains to be seen. It is certainly a possibility.

In the meantime, the following regions are set to see a Nintendo Switch Online price increase starting in March: Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. According to Nintendo Everything, in Mexico the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass Family Plan has gone from MX$ 1,599 to MX$ 1,999. Meanwhile, in Brazil, the price has gone from R$ 262,99 to R$ 299,00. And lastly, in Argentina, the price has been increased from $76.899,00 to $93.079,00. In addition to the family plans, individual memberships have also been impacted.

The news of the regional Nintendo Switch Online price increase comes not via an official announcement, but via an email Nintendo has been sending out to subscribers in these three countries. That said, the email does not contain any explanation for the price increase in these three countries. It is presumably a matter of inflation, but this is just speculation.

As noted, this Nintendo Switch Online price increase may just be a one-off price increase for these three regions or it may be an early signal of what’s to come, which is a Nintendo Switch Online price increase across the board. Many suspect this is going to be the case with the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, but so far there’s been no word, official or unofficial, of this happening.

