Namco Museum Arcade Pac Comes To Nintendo Switch With Two Hit Games

Two of Bandai Namco’s bigger hit games for Nintendo Switch are about to be re-released in a special, ahem, “Pac”-kage that no retro fan should be without.

The publisher confirmed today that the Namco Museum Arcade Pac will release at retail on September 28 and comes bundled with two games, Namco Museum and Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus. It’ll be the first time that the two games are going to retail as they’re already available digitally.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Namco Museum is a gathering of arcade classics from the company including “hardcore” favorites like Splatterhouse and Rolling Thunder 2. The classic multiplayer release Pac-Man Vs. is also included, previously only playable via GameCube/GBA from years ago. And of course, you can’t get enough of classics like Pac-Man, Dig-Dug and Galaga, now can you?

The full game list is below:

Pac-Man

Galaga

Dig Dug

The Tower of Druaga

Sky Kid

Rolling Thunder

Galaga ’88

Splatterhouse

Rolling Thunder 2

Tank Force

Pac-Man Vs.

Also included is Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus, which provides a whole new way to play the classic dot chomper as you race to complete stages in a fast amount of time while attaining power-ups and taking on ghostly bosses.

The game hasn’t been given a price point yet but Arcade Pac will likely go for $29.99, a reasonable price point for the package. We’ll let you know once this is confirmed by the publisher.

On top of that, those that invest in the physical game will also get some pretty sweet cover art. Featuring 50’s style designed characters from the various Bandai Namco releases (including Pac-Man, Dig Dug and a few of their monstrous foes), it looks to be a real standout for those of you adding games to your growing Switch collection. You can see it below.

This is a great package that lets you celebrate Bandai Namco’s arcade heritage in style. If you’re an old-schooler or just someone looking to get hours of casual play into vintage favorites, you’re sure to go “waka-waka-waka” over it. (Okay, no more Pac-jokes. We’re full.)

Can’t wait? Namco Museum and Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus are available now on the Nintendo Switch eShop.