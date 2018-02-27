This Limited Edition Namco Museum Vinyl LP is Loaded With Arcade Hits

Spacelab9 has created a special Namco Museum Greatest Hits vinyl LP exclusive for ThinkGeek that’s limited to only 2000 copies. It contains 19 tracks that will transport you to those summer afternoons you spent at the local arcade with a pocket full of quarters. The fact that it’s a vinyl release definitely adds to the nostalgia factor.

You can grab one of those 2000 copies right here for $34.99 while they last. The recording includes gameplay sounds and music from Bosconian, Dig Dug, Dragon Buster, Galaga, Gaplus, Mappy, New Rally X, Pac-Man, The Return of Ishtar, Rolling Thunder, Sky Kid, Splatterhouse, Tower of Druaga, and Xevious. Plus, the “Pixel Explosion” colored vinyl comes packaged in a die-cut jacket with a sweet Pac-Man-themed sleeve. Check out the official specs and complete track listing below.

Product Specifications:

• Namco Museum: Arcade Greatest Hits

• Officially-licensed Bandai Namco collectible

• A ThinkGeek exclusive from our friends at Spacelab9

• Edition Size: 2000

• Limited edition “Pixel Explosion” colored vinyl variant

• Inner sleeve allows you to display your choice of action screens from Pac-Man, Galaga, Mappy, or Dig Dug

• Comes with an 8-page informative booklet with Mappy on the cover

• Includes sounds / music from Bosconian, Dig Dug, Dragon Buster, Galaga, Gaplus, Mappy, New Rally X, Pac-Man, The Return of Ishtar, Rolling Thunder, Sky Kid, Splatterhouse, Tower of Druaga, and Xevious

• 19 total tracks

Side A

1. Game Play (1:56) PAC-MAN

2. Game Play (2:56) Galaga

3. Game Play (3:16) New Rally X

4. In-Game Music (2:50) Mappy

5. Game Play (1:41) Xevious

6. Game Play (1:42) Dig Dug

7. High Score (0:49) Dig Dug

8. Game Over (0:03) Dig Dug

9. Game Play (3:58) Bosconian

Side B

10. Game Play (5:08) Gaplus

11. BGM: Crag (1:15) Dragon Buster

12. In-Game Music (1:42) Tower of Druaga

13. Sky Kid March (1:38) Sky Kid

14. Game Over (0:04) Sky Kid

15. Main Theme (1:45) The Return of Ishtar

16. Main BGM (3:20) Rolling Thunder

17. Evil Cross & Nightmares (Stage 4) (1:21) Splatterhouse

18. Ending (2:15) Splatterhouse

19. Miss (0:03) PAC-MAN

