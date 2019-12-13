Naraka: Bladepoint Brings Brutal Sword Combat to Steam

Sword combat can be a really enjoyable thing in video games when handled correctly, but it’s rare that players get to clash swords with another player. The upcoming Naraka: Bladepoint will change all that, and the first trailer for the online multiplayer game shown off during The Game Awards 2019 looks fun and intense. Set in the realm of Morus, the game will feature a number of different weapons to choose from, while players will use grappling hooks to maneuver around the game’s various locations, using the tool to fully explore the area for the best way to take down their opponent.

Ignite the fury with pain and compose the legend with blood.

Kudos to @geoffkeighley for introducing the brand new adventure #NARAKABLADEPOINT, presented by #24ENTERTAINMENT.

Seize every life-or-death moment at our WORLD PREMIERE TRAILER [HD Version] ➜https://t.co/jsuAKBkJWi pic.twitter.com/4rmhkMrOs6 — NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (@NARAKATHEGAME) December 13, 2019

Few details have been revealed about Naraka: Bladepoint at this time. Developed by Chinese developer 24 Entertainment and published by NetEase Games, the title will emphasize the importance of blocking and parrying, but will feature no block button. Instead, the focus is on rhythm and timing. Missing that window will result in a heck of a lot of blood. The trailer showcased a handful of environments, including a forest, a crumbling tower and more. What’s more, it looks like the environments will have destructible elements.

Naraka: Bladepoint was teased earlier this month in a tweet by the host of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley, and the pre-show hype definitely seems to have been worth it.

Where cold steel collides and blood runs dry, Souls BLOSSOM.

Tune in for the World Premiere at #TheGameAwards to witness the Soulbloom in #NARAKATHEGAME pic.twitter.com/NtaX3fE2O4 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 10, 2019

As of this writing, the game only has an ambiguous 2020 release date. According to the developer, additional details should be coming soon, however. In a quote on the game’s official website, 24 Entertainment teased that new information could be coming very soon.

“Our teams have created something visually stunning and instantly appealing to fans of multiplayer online combat, and we can’t wait to share more details on NARAKA: BLADEPOINT in early in 2020.”

What do you think of Naraka: Bladepoint so far? Are you looking forward to clashing swords with a friend? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!