The latest Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker demo is now live for PlayStation 4 players with the Xbox One beta following its lead on Thursday.

Bandai Namco announced the dates of the new Naruto and Boruto game’s demo recently with another tweet confirming that the PS4 version of the demo is now available. It’s live as of Tuesday and will be available on that platform until August 26, and the Xbox One version will start on August 24 and will run for the same duration until it ends on August 28.

Similar to the past demos and beta tests that have been released for the game, there’s no PC version to be played prior to the game’s release. The PC version also isn’t available for preorder through Bandai Namco’s store page for the game, though it’s still slated to be released on August 31 alongside the console versions that players are able to test ahead of that date.

Past announcements have alerted players to the availability of the beta tests for the game that have come in waves, but this is the first full-fledged demo that’s been available. With the Xbox One version of the demo ending on August 28, it’ll be just a few more days before the game is fully released.

Featuring characters from the Naruto and Boruto anime and manga, this game puts players together in 4v4 battles against other teams with different game modes having varying objectives. Some of these game modes imitate standard experiences like team deathmatch and capture the flag while others task players with more involved tasks like protecting a boss or capturing certain command points. The characters that players can pick are pulled straight from the anime and manga and fulfill several different roles ranging from offensive fighters to those who specialize in support.

“The Naruto franchise is back with a brand new experience in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker!” Bandai Namco said about the new game. “This new game lets gamers battle as a team of 4 to compete against other teams online! Graphically, Shinobi Striker is also built from the ground up in a completely new graphic style. Lead your team and fight online to see who the best ninjas are!

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is scheduled to release on August 31.