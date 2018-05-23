Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Release Date Revealed

A release date for Bandai Namco’s Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker has been announced with the game due out on August 31.

Bandai Namco shared the release date for the new Naruto game just yesterday alongside a new trailer that reveals two more characters that are joining the roster. Gaara and Deidara were both spotted in the trailer with more information about the characters’ stats shared in a release from Bandai Namco.

“Gaara the 5th Kazekage is a defence type and his Grand Sand Mausoleum attack will restrict the opponent for a limited time. Deidara is a ranged type and his special ninjutsu creates clones that will explode after a certain amount of time making him a deadly time bomb user. In NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER, players will be able to completely personalise their avatar with all the different costumes, weapons and accessories.”

You’ll also notice that there are three different game modes shown in the trailer: Flag Battle, Base Battle, and Combat Battle. According to the descriptions from Bandai Namco, these are essentially Naruto to Boruto’s take on capture the flag, domination, and team deathmatch.

The Flag Battle : Players will have to steal flags from the enemy’s territory and bring it back to their area. The team who collects the most flags while protecting their territory wins!

: Players will have to steal flags from the enemy’s territory and bring it back to their area. The team who collects the most flags while protecting their territory wins! The Base Battle : The goal here is to score points by keeping control of at least 2 out of 3 barrier areas. The team with the most points at the end of the match wins. Hidden Rain Village will be a perfect map for these barrier battles with several buildings to launch surprise attacks using the structure of the stage.

: The goal here is to score points by keeping control of at least 2 out of 3 barrier areas. The team with the most points at the end of the match wins. Hidden Rain Village will be a perfect map for these barrier battles with several buildings to launch surprise attacks using the structure of the stage. The Combat Battle: Cooperate with your team members to take out as many opponent Ninjas as possible in an all-out brawl!

A special edition of the game called the Uzumaki Edition was also revealed that includes the season pass along with a Naruto and Boruto. This season pass includes nine different DLC packs along with a Great Sages of the Mount Myouboku accessory.

Alongside the game’s announcement Bandai Namco shared more screenshots on Twitter that show off some of the new characters. You can check out the images below and look for the game’s release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 31.

Alright shinobi, we have NEW screenshots to share from the upcoming NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER game! Show us that your Will of Fire burns, pre-order your copy today! https://t.co/qwHcb35PQ5 pic.twitter.com/NpFvBYKVqg — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) May 22, 2018