Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Now Available, Launch Trailer Released

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. And to celebrate, Bandai Namco Entertainment have released a brand-new launch trailer.

The new trailer specifically showcases a ton of gameplay, as well as demonstrates what type of special attacks you can unleash in the game.

For those that don’t know: Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is a multiplayer game that has players battling as a team of four against other teams online. Gameplay is presented in third-person to enable players to take advantage of any given enviroment with both vertical running and jumping. And of course, all of the characters you love and expect are in the game, including Naruto, Sasuke, and Team 7.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is available as of today for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Or if you’re in Japan — where the game has been available since yesterday — it is only available for PC and PS4.

As of right now, critic scores for the game are still pending, but user reviews on Steam have been “mostly positive,” with 77 percent of 237 reviews reviewing the game positively.

Anyway, for more on the game, here’s an official overview from Bandai Namco itself. And as always, hit the comment section and let us know what you think of the game, or if you haven’t played it yet, whether you plan on picking it up.

The Naruto franchise is back with a brand new experience in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker This new game lets gamers battle as a team of 4 to compete against other teams online! Graphically, Shinobi Striker is also built from the ground up in a completely new graphic style. Lead your team and fight online to see who the best ninjas are!