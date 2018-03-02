Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy For Nintendo Switch Gets a Debut Trailer

The Nintendo Switch is about to get another boost of anime fun, as Bandai Namco confirmed that it would be bringing Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy to the platform – at least, in Japan. And to commemorate the occasion, the company has launched a debut trailer for the game, highlighting some of its features.

The trailer is in Japanese, so you can’t translate everything that it’s telling you (unless you can read the language, obviously), but there are some things that we’ve surmised from it. The game features the first three games in the Ninja Storm series, including Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3. (Ninja Storm 4 is not included, just so you know.)

All three games will feature local multiplayer support, so you can challenge players in match-ups with ease. It’s likely to have online multiplayer as well, but that hasn’t been 100 percent confirmed just yet. You can also play in single player in portable mode.

As far as content, the three full games are included, along with the downloadable content from the PlayStation 4 version, so you don’t have to worry about downloading it again.

Considering that the game has been a best-seller on the other formats, it’s not a surprise that it’s coming to the Switch. But it should certainly help the system out when it comes to giving it more popular anime content, as that will help boost its sales in Japan.

The game currently has a release date of April 26, and will be available in both digital and physical form. That’s just in Japan, though, as Bandai Namco hasn’t announced a U.S. release date yet. However, it should be fairly easy to import, or you can wait a little bit to see if Bandai Namco announces it for our shores.

If you’re a fan of Naruto, this game should be a lot of fun to play, whether on your own or against others. And it could lead to even bigger fighting affairs for the system – like, for instance, Dragon Ball FighterZ. We’ll see what Bandai Namco has in mind over the next few months.

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy is also available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.