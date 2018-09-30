NASCAR Driver Christopher Bell Has a ‘Fallout 76’ Vault Suit and Car

Professional NASCAR driver Christopher Bell drives a vehicle outfitted with Fallout 76 advertisements and even has his own Vault Suit to wear while racing.

Driving a Toyota Camry that’s sponsored by GameStop, Bell races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and just took home a big win during his most recent race. But while everyone was celebrating his victory, gamers were taking notice of his Fallout 76-themed vehicle and his very own Vault Suit. Sharing an image to one of the Fallout 76 subreddits, a Redditor posted picture of Bell’s car and the back of his racing suit when he was outside of his vehicle. The back of the suit has a big “76” on it just above the GameStop logo with the entire suit taking on Fallout’s blue and yellow Vault Suit color scheme.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Bell’s suit is impressive itself and perfectly fits the Fallout 76 theme, his car does it so even better with the GameStop-sponsored Camry featuring wraparound ads for Bethesda’s new game. Redditors shared more shots of the racer’s car within the game’s subreddit while Bell’s and Toyota Racing’s Twitter accounts had more images of his car and suit.

Survived with a smile pic.twitter.com/f2MUDDxmPI — Toyota Racing (@ToyotaRacing) September 29, 2018

There’s no way that outfitting Bell’s entire car with the Fallout 76 theme is cheap, but it’s not the first time that the GameStop car has taken on the look of an upcoming game. Shadow of the Tomb Raider graced the car prior to Fallout 76 with the new Bell sharing a video that showed a mashup of scenes from the most recent Tomb Raider game and his time on the racetrack.

Happy #ShadowoftheTombRaider launch day from our No. 20 @GameStop crew! We hooked up our hauler with the Croft Steelbook Edition today. Did you get yours? pic.twitter.com/koWcT6TEES — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) September 14, 2018

Bell’s recent victory is both a huge win for himself and for Bethesda’s game since everyone has now seen his Fallout 76 car in the spotlight. The game’s not out yet, but that’s perhaps the ideal situation for Bethesda and GameStop and one of the best outcomes that the sponsor could hope for in the days leading up to the game’s release.

Fallout 76 is scheduled to be released on November 14th.