NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Creates His Own ‘Mario Kart’ Race

Popular NASCAR driver Kyle Busch recently shared a video in which he sits down to play Mario Kart with his son, but ends up creating his own version of the popular Nintendo title, dubbed “Super Rowdy Kart.”

Taking to Twitter to share the video with his fans, Busch also included a caption that reads “All the countless hours of playing Mario Kart prepared me for this moment.” The moment he refers to? When his son wishes that his dad could be in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All the countless hours of playing Mario Kart prepared me for this moment 🍄🍌⭐️🏁 pic.twitter.com/JJxLruw3a9 — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) February 12, 2019

It’s a pretty adorable moment between a father and his son, and it seems to have also delighted fans. Well, at least they are getting a kick out of pointing out the fact that Yoshi is in the spot of Luigi. One wears green while the other is green, so we can see how one might become confused.

Lol, lots of fun seeing Brexton play Mario Kart that Dad is in! — 18Fan (@donnafranger) February 12, 2019

why’s yoshi in luigi’s spot? — Matthew Perry⚡️⚾️ (@matthewryan531) February 12, 2019

When did Luigi become a dinosaur? pic.twitter.com/8aB8WC8aex — Kylie Emory (@khemory) February 12, 2019

Gotta wonder if banana peels might work better at Daytona than blocking for the leader?? Will NASCAR allow it? Would it be a “yellow line” violation? Glad you had fun. Remember those days with my son. — Mark H. (@D2moo) February 12, 2019

As for the race itself, Kyle “Rowdy” Busch took home the top spot, with Mario, Luigi (Yoshi), and Donkey Kong finishing 2nd, 3rd, and 4th respectively. Next up for Busch is the Daytona 500, which is set to take place on February 17th in Daytona Beach, Florida. Here’s to hoping there won’t be any banana peels or blue shells on the big day.

What do you think about this? Do you believe Busch won that race fair and square? Was the Luigi and Yoshi mix up intentional? Sound off with your theories in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!