NASCAR Heat 3 Announced; Release Date, Trailer Revealed

704 Games has announced NASCAR Heat 3, a brand-new entry in its officially licensed NASCAR racing-simulation series.

And rather than wait a few months to announce a release date, 704 Games revealed that as well. Arriving at retail and digitally, NASCAR Heat 3 will release on September 7th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

NASCAR Heat 3 will see Monster Games once again at the wheel, and come packing a variety of news features, including a “deeper” career mode, additional race tracks, expanded online multiplayer offerings (including online tournaments), and a brand-new fantasy dirt-racing experience dubbed the Xtreme Dirt Tour.

According to 704 Games, the Xtreme Dirt Tour will allow players to race and compete across eight different dirt tracks.

As for the Career mode, players will experience the “authentic NASCAR” racing as they build a career through the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series alongside some of the biggest names in motorsports. Players will also have the option to manage their own race teams as owners.

As you can see, the cover stars of the game include the 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, and its star drivers Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson, Alex Bowman, and William Byron.

NASCAR Heat 3 is also back with its race-ticket coupon program, which debuted last game. How it works is, fans who purchase the game at retail will receive a $50 race-ticket coupon that can be redeemed toward the purchase of any ticket for a NASCAR-sanctioned event at any one of Speedway Motorsports’ eight tracks, as well as Dover International Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The only caveat is the coupon has to be used before the end of 2019.

NASCAR Heat 3 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Upon launch, it will cost $49.99 USD. If you’re a NASCAR fan, for better or worse, this is your only option to experience a NASCAR game, so if you want to wreck people all day on Martinsville Speedway, this is your game.

As always, let us know in the comments below what you think of the news, and whether or not you plan on picking NASCAR Heat 3 up.