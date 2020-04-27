Naughty Dog Responds to The Last of Us Part 2 Leaks

✖

In addition to the announcement of a new release date in June for The Last of Us Part II, developer Naughty Dog has now issued an official statement about the various leaks online over the past several days. While we won't get into the specifics of the spoilers here, it is fairly clear that they were extremely significant to the plot of the upcoming video game.

"We know the last few days have been incredibly difficult for you," Naughty Dog's statement reads in part. "We feel the same. It's disappointing to see the release and sharing of pre-release footage from development. Do your best to avoid spoilers and we ask that you don't spoil it for others.

"The Last of Us Part II will be in your hands soon," the stated, shared on Twitter, continues. "No matter what you see and hear, the final experience will be worth it."

After the official statement addressing the leaks, several members of the development team -- including Naughty Dog VP Neil Druckmann -- have also shared their own thoughts on the matter. It should come as no surprise that they are, in a word, bummed.

Heartbroken for the team. Heartbroken for our fans. We’re still incredibly excited to get the game into your hands. ❤️ https://t.co/QWKLU6I6Q3 — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) April 27, 2020

It's been a hard couple of days, but trust us when we say nothing compares to experiencing the game for yourself. Until then, take care: mute keywords, look only to official channels or trusted sites for updates, and avoid bad actors in replies. Just a month and a half to go. ♥️ https://t.co/aNEdWKRDax — Scott Lowe (@ScottLowe) April 27, 2020

In case you missed it, serious spoilers for The Last of Us Part II began to leak online over the weekend, including footage of what claimed to be some incredibly pivotal moments in the upcoming video game. With this official statement, it would appear that Naughty Dog is confirming the leaks' authenticity, though it's unclear just how much might have changed between whenever it was captured and the upcoming release in June.

What do you think about the Last of Us Part II leaks? Would you prefer these sort of things not leak at all? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The Last of Us Part II is set to release on June 19th. This comes after the game was initially delayed indefinitely earlier this month, which turns out to be "a couple weeks." You can check out all of our previous coverage of Naughty Dog right here.

