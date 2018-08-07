NBA 2K19 Gameplay Trailer Revealed

A new trailer for NBA 2K19 was released today by 2K Sports to give the first gameplay preview and show off the lifelike portrayals of the teams’ athletes.

It’s the first official footage that we’ve seen for NBA 2K19, and it also shows off LeBron James’ debut as a Laker. He’s joined by other recognizable faces from the NBA like Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks player who will serve as one of the cover athletes for the game.

The announcement that confirmed Antetokounmpo would be the cover athlete for the game’s standard edition was shared towards the beginning of July with the player calling the opportunity a “dream come true.”

“I am honored to be the first international player featured on the cover of NBA 2K19,” Antetokounmpo said in a press release. “I love playing NBA 2K so this means a lot to me. I have worked hard to earn recognition in the NBA and being on the cover of NBA 2K19 is a dream come true.”

While he’ll be in the majority of NBA 2K19 players’ homes on the standard edition, James will grace the cover of the game’s Anniversary Edition. That version of the game that’s shown at the end of the trailer will feature James’ profile on the cover art, something that James said he worked with 2K on to make sure the cover was unique.

“It’s humbling to be on the 20th anniversary cover of a game I’ve played and loved since I was a little kid,” James said. “We were able to do something really unique for the cover that represents everything that drives me and inspires me – from my family to where I come from and words I live by. I’m honored my journey can be part of this special time in 2K history and I’m excited for fans to see it.”

Cover athletes aren’t the only differences between the two editions though with the premium version of the game letting buyers play early alongside some extra content. It comes with various virtual currencies and some physical items, all of those extras seen below.

Digital Items:

100,000 Virtual Currency

50,000 MyTEAM points

20 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered one a week). Build your perfect fantasy team featuring a guaranteed Sapphire LeBron card and more!

10 MyTEAM Packs (delivered one a week beginning at the start of the NBA season)

5 LeBron-themed murals for MyCOURT

LeBron MyCOURT design

King’s Collection – Nike LeBron apparel & footwear (25 pairs!)

Physical Items:

Poster

Sticker sheet

Wristband

NBA 2K19 is scheduled to release on September 11.