‘NBA 2K19’ Trailer Stars Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Bill Simmons

With NBA 2K19 set to slam it home, so to speak, in a matter of weeks, 2K Sports is hyping the upcoming basketball sim the only way it knows how. And with its latest trailer, it’s showcasing the talent that will be behind the microphones for the game, including a surprise favorite that basketball fans are sure to love.

In the trailer, we’re reintroduced to retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who joins the commentary team, alongside Kevin Garnett, who brings his expertise to the table as well. But it’s the debut of basketball guru Bill Simmons that’s sure to get a few fans excited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer, which you can see above, features some gameplay from the game, as well as some behind-the-scenes footage of the broadcast team members doing their thing. It looks like they’re having a good time with it thus far, based on what we’ve seen.

This should add a boost to this year’s game, along with some items from the anniversary edition, which are broken down below:

NBA 2K celebrates 20 years of redefining what sports gaming can be, from best in class graphics & gameplay to groundbreaking game modes and an immersive open-world “Neighborhood.” NBA 2K19 continues to push limits as it brings gaming one step closer to real-life basketball excitement and culture.

The NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition includes the following digital items:

100,000 Virtual Currency

50,000 MyTEAM points

20 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered one a week). Build your perfect fantasy team featuring a guaranteed Sapphire LeBron card and more!

10 MyTEAM Packs (delivered one a week beginning at the start of the NBA season)

5 LeBron-themed murals for MyCOURT

LeBron MyCOURT design

King’s Collection – Nike LeBron apparel & footwear (25 pairs!)

Physical items include:

Poster

Sticker sheet

Wristband

(Note: physical goods not included with digital edition.)

We’ll be looking at more forthcoming features in the game in the weeks ahead.

NBA 2K19 releases on September 11 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.