NBA 2K20 Demo Announced, Release Date Revealed

Today, 2K Games announced that PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch players will be able to get their hands on NBA 2K20 early via a free demo, which for an undisclosed reason, won’t be coming to PC. More specifically, players will be able to get their hands on the installment starting on August 21 at 12:01 a.m. PT, where they’ll be able to get an early start on MyCAREER while testing out the new MyPLAYER builder and hitting the court two weeks ahead of the game’s launch in September.

In the demo, you can try out different MyPLAYER configurations to create the player that best fits your play-style, which will be carried over to NBA 2K20 at launch on September 6. And that’s it, or at least 2K doesn’t say anything more about the demo, so if there is more, we don’t know about it.

NBA 2K20 is poised to release later this year on September 6 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It will cost $60, and if you pre-order it, you’ll get it 5,000 virtual currency, 5,000 MyTEAM points, MyTEAM packs, and more.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming basketball sim, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, 2K has revealed the game’s soundtrack, the top five rookie ratings, and the top 20 overall player ratings, which is once again topped by LeBron James.

“NBA 2K has evolved into much more than a basketball simulation. 2K continues to redefine what’s possible in sports gaming with NBA 2K20, featuring best in class graphics & gameplay, ground breaking game modes, and unparalleled player control and customization. Plus, with its immersive open-world Neighborhood, NBA 2K20 is a platform for gamers and ballers to come together and create what’s next in basketball culture.”

