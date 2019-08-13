NBA 2K20 Legendary Teams Reveal Sparks Intense Debate

Today, the official Twitter account revealed the all-new Legendary teams coming to NBA 2K20 when it releases next month via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, which will include All-Decade teams dating from the 1950s to the 2010s. Or, rather, I should say has started to reveal the all-new Legendary teams that will be featured in the game, because, at the moment of publishing, there’s only four teams revealed: the all-decade teams for the 2010s, 2000s, 1990s, and the 1980s.

Included in these teams are legends of the games like Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James, the latter two which are featured on two teams, which just goes to show how great they are.

All new Legendary teams are coming to 2K20 👀 First up, our All-Decade teams dating from the 50/60’s all the way to 2010’s. Who’s your pick for the best squad to run with this #2KDay on 9/6? pic.twitter.com/L1Zox5sl56 — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) August 13, 2019

Of course, this is just a taste of the Legendary teams in the game. Not only is there more All-Decade teams to reveal, but regular Legendary teams, like the 90s Bulls. And of course there’s a lot of debate on social media about which team is the best and who should be featured in each team. For example, a lot of players don’t think Dwight Howard should have made the 2010s’ squad. Meanwhile, many are suggesting Dwayne Wade or Steve Nash should have been featured in the 2000’s squad over presumably Iverson.

Dwight for the 2010’s???? Bro what… — Anthony Davis 🐐 (@STL_Crossover) August 13, 2019

Add Aron Baynes to the 2010s team and they are the best, otherwise it’s the 1980s squad pic.twitter.com/29fJw2EMD5 — sunOfficial Aron Baynes Fan Club (@BaynesFanClub) August 13, 2019

Without D-Wade in 2000’s First team? Lol y’all are weirdos smh — Wes (@kingwes__) August 13, 2019

Okay that’s actually Lit — B I G B A N D Z 🕊 (@KoreyESTL) August 13, 2019

It should be Nash instead of lebron atleast on the 2000’s — Phalc Peace (@phalc_1) August 13, 2019

That 2000’s squad probably the toughest man — 🐺 Steph Dinero 🐺 (@TheOtherDaDon) August 13, 2019

Dwight Howard getting the recognition he deserves — Be Magic Or Be Gone! (@BeORLMagic) August 13, 2019

Funny how you show AI istead of wade for 2000s. All good tho — ZAE⚡ (@ZaeMcGuire) August 13, 2019

Dwight who won 3 DPOY ? Yes — ⁶˕∘₂₃ 𝓢𝓲𝔁𝓽𝓮𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓼 (@BrowToTheKing) August 13, 2019

NBA 2K20 is set to release on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch next month on September 6. For more news, media, and information on it, click here.