NBA 2K21 Demo Is Now Available

2K Games has released a current-gen demo for NBA 2K21 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The demo will allow players to ball with four different teams: Kobe Bryant and the All-Time Lakers, Bill Russell and the All-Time Celtics, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, or Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. The demo will also give players a chance to try out some of the new additions that are coming to the game this season, including the revamped shooting system. With the current-gen version set to drop soon, this should give fans an idea of what to expect from this year's game!

The demo will also allow players to check out the game's MyPLAYER Builder. The mode allows players to select their creation's position and attributes, and there are new options included in this year's game. Those interested in checking out the demo will be happy to know that builds can be transferred from the demo into the full version of the game when it releases next month.

According to 2K Games, this year's title will take a slightly different approach to player stats. Because of the delay of the 2020-21 season, 2K Games will wait to update player stats until the end of the current season, to make sure that stats are accurately reflected. This should occur around the release of the next-gen versions of NBA 2K21.

The next-gen version is set to release alongside PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The game set off a wave of controversy earlier this summer with the revelation that it will retail for $69.99, and the current-gen version will not offer a free next-gen update as games like Marvel's Avengers will. Despite the controversy, 2K Games and Take-Two Interactive have remained committed to the strategy and price point.

NBA 2K21 is set to release on September 4th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia, with next-gen platforms to follow. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

