NBA 2K21's First Gameplay Trailer Has a Few Surprises

Today, 2K revealed the first NBA 2K21 gameplay trailer, and in the process, revealed a few interesting details and surprises. In terms of NBA 2K gameplay trailers, NBA 2K21's debut look at gameplay is pretty standard stuff. It's more gameplay bits and pieces cut up in dramatic fashion rather than raw gameplay. And of course, it features some of the stars of the league, such as Damian Lillard, LeBron James, and Zion Williamson.

The trailer also seemingly confirms Neighborhood will be 2K Beach. This hasn't been outright confirmed, but it's what the trailer suggests. Meanwhile, the trailer also confirms NCAA College Basketball will be represented in the game in some fashion, likely via the Career Mode. Lastly, the trailer gives our first look at the Shot Meter, which a lot of players seem to have a bone to pick with.

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to see some next-gen gameplay showing off the title running on PS5 and Xbox Series X, you will be left disappointed. 2K goes out of its way to label the trailer as "current-gen" gameplay.

You'd expect the gameplay trailer to be what everyone is talking about, but much of this morning's conversation within the NBA 2K fandom is about the Shot Meter, which looks strangely small in the trailer.

Me looking at the #NBA2K21 shot meter 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/iGaGfchDif — RDCWORLD1 BURNER (@Rdcworld1Burner) August 6, 2020

Whoever made this #NBA2K21 meter deserves to be fired 😐 pic.twitter.com/H6JPLXqKU8 — Flight’s Burner (@FlightReacts__) August 6, 2020

NBA 2K21 is set to release worldwide on September 4 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. It's also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but there's currently no word when these versions of the game will release. It's also unclear when we will get to see proper next-gen gameplay of the title.

What do you think of NBA 2K21's gameplay, and what do you think of the controversial Shot Meter?

