NBA 2K21's Download Size on PS5 and Xbox Series X Is Massive

✖

After years of rumors and excitement, the next-gen game consoles have finally arrived. Xbox Series X and Series S launched on Tuesday, while the PlayStation 5 is set to debut later in the week. There are some exclusives for these consoles that fans are excited for at launch, but a lot of eyes are going to be on the recently-released games, and how they perform on the new systems. For example, sports fans are anxious to play NBA 2K21 on the PS5 and Series X, but that upgrade is going to take quite a lot of storage on the device itself.

People are starting to find out just how big the new versions of these games are, and the numbers are a bit shocking. NBA 2K21 takes up a little more than 121 GB of usable space on the Xbox Series X, while it needs a massive 150 GB on the PS5. That one game will account for a substantial amount of your device's storage, no matter which console you buy.

The file size for NBA 2K games has always seemed larger than you'd think, even before the next-gen editions of the game. However, the next-gen version of the game is introducing The City, a massive online game mode that expands the elements of The Neighborhood. It's likely that the arrival of The City has a lot to do with the astronomical file size.

"Imagine a map that is many, many times larger than previous Neighborhoods. A design that resembles a modern metropolis, complete with towering skyscrapers, sprawling plazas, and a city center. Oh, and it houses four distinct boroughs that are controlled by four rival Affiliations. And with that, I’m incredibly proud to announce that Affiliations are BACK! I’ll go into more details on Affiliations a little further below. For now, let’s keep painting the picture of what The City truly is," said executive producer Erick Boenisch.

"The City is our most ambitious execution of a virtual basketball community...ever. The sheer amount and variety of buildings and basketball courts that we were able to create and fit into the map still amazes me to this day!"

Will you be playing NBA 2K21 on one of the new consoles? Is the file size just a bit too much to deal with? Let us know in the comments!