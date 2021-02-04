New NBA 2K21 Ratings Update Revealed

✖

The NBA season is in full swing as we head to the All-Star break, which means that there has been enough time in the season for the NBA 2K21 evaluators to figure out how close all of the players are to their game ratings. Of course, as things go along, there are always changes, and this season is no different. On Thursday, 2K announced a slew of ratings changes for the players in 2K21.

This wave of new ratings saw the OVR score for more than 120 NBA players change. Some of those players saw their ratings climb, while others watched them fall. That said, none of the changes were drastic, as most were only altered by a point or two.

Some big names like Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown saw their ratings increase, as did several members of the Utah Jazz (Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Joe Ingles), following the team's 11-game winning streak. Garrison Matthews got the biggest increase, with his rating spiking by four points, while Danilo Gallinari and Chris Boucher represented the opposite end of the spectrum, dropping by three points each.

You can take a look at the full list of ratings changes below!

Joel Embiid: 94 OVR (+1)

Jaylen Brown: 89 OVR (+1)

Trae Young: 88 OVR (+1)

Rudy Gobert: 88 OVR (+1)

Ben Simmons: 87 OVR (+1)

Khris Middleton: 87 OVR (-1)

Fred VanVleet: 86 OVR (+2)

Kristaps Porziņģis: 86 OVR (-1)

Kemba Walker: 85 OVR (-1)

Clint Capela: 85 OVR (+1)

Mike Conley: 85 OVR (+1)

Christian Wood: 85 OVR (+1)

Gordon Hayward: 84 OVR (+2)

Pascal Siakam: 84 OVR (+1)

Jarrett Allen: 83 OVR (+1)

Kyle Lowry: 83 OVR (-1)

Deandre Ayton: 83 OVR (+1)

Serge Ibaka: 82 OVR (+1)

Mitchell Robinson: 82 OVR (+1)

Myles Turner: 82 OVR (+1)

Mikal Bridges: 82 OVR (-1)

De'Andre Hunter: 81 OVR (+2)

Tyler Herro: 81 OVR (-1)

Terry Rozier III: 81 OVR (-1)

Harrison Barnes: 81 OVR (+1)

Evan Fournier: 81 OVR (+1)

Eric Gordon: 81 OVR (+2)

Dejounte Murray: 81 OVR (+1)

Keldon Johnson: 81 OVR (+1)

Malik Beasley: 81 OVR (+1)

Bobby Portis: 80 OVR (+1)

Otto Porter: 80 OVR (-1)

Brandon Clarke: 80 OVR (+1)

Danilo Gallinari: 80 OVR (-3)

Goran Dragić: 80 OVR (-1)

Joe Ingles: 80 OVR (+1)

Aaron Gordon: 80 OVR (-1)

Chris Boucher: 80 OVR (-3)

Al Horford: 80 OVR (+2)

Enes Kanter: 80 OVR (+1)

Thaddeus Young: 79 OVR (+1)

Daniel Theis: 79 OVR (+2)

Kyle Anderson: 79 OVR (+1)

Cody Zeller: 79 OVR (+1)

R.J. Barrett: 79 OVR (+2)

Josh Richardson: 79 OVR (-1)

Joe Harris: 79 OVR (-1)

DeAndre Jordan: 79 OVR (+1)

Blake Griffin: 79 OVR (-1)

Norman Powell: 79 OVR (+3)

Cameron Johnson: 79 OVR (-1)

James Wiseman: 79 OVR (+2)

Eric Paschall: 79 OVR (-1)

Louis Williams: 78 OVR (-1)

Marcus Morris Sr: 78 OVR (-1)

Bojan Bogdanović: 78 OVR (+2)

Immanuel Quickley: 78 OVR (+2)

Terrence Ross: 78 OVR (-1)

JaMychal Green: 78 OVR (+2)

Jeremy Lamb: 78 OVR (+1)

Hamidou Diallo: 78 OVR (+1)

Naz Reid: 78 OVR (+2)

Donte DiVincenzo: 77 OVR (-2)

Reggie Jackson: 77 OVR (+1)

Xavier Tillman: 77 OVR (+1)

Duncan Robinson: 77 OVR (-1)

Precious Achiuwa: 77 OVR (+1)

Nerlens Noel: 77 OVR (+2)

Dennis Schröder: 77 OVR (-2)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 77 OVR (-2)

Trey Burke: 77 OVR (+1)

Wayne Ellington: 77 OVR (+2)

Luguentz Dort: 77 OVR (-1)

Carmelo Anthony: 77 OVR (-2)

Rajon Rondo: 76 OVR (-1)

Delon Wright: 76 OVR (+1)

Kevon Looney: 76 OVR (+1)

Tristan Thompson: 76 OVR (-1)

De'Anthony Melton: 76 OVR (+1)

Kendrick Nunn: 76 OVR (+2)

Malik Monk: 76 OVR (+2)

Jeff Green: 76 OVR (+1)

Bruce Brown: 76 OVR (+2)

Josh Hart: 76 OVR (+1)

David Nwaba: 76 OVR (+3)

Devin Vassell: 76 OVR (-1)

Frank Kaminsky III: 76 OVR (+1)

Jarred Vanderbilt: 76 OVR (+1)

Robin Lopez: 76 OVR (+1)

Davis Bertans: 76 OVR (-1)

Taurean Prince: 75 OVR (+1)

Jeff Teague: 75 OVR (-1)

Bismack Biyombo: 75 OVR (-1)

Obi Toppin: 75 OVR (-1)

Marc Gasol: 75 OVR (-1)

Josh Jackson: 75 OVR (-1)

Jae'Sean Tate: 75 OVR (+2)

Sterling Brown: 75 OVR (-1)

Ricky Rubio: 75 OVR (-1)

Garrison Mathews: 75 OVR (+4)

DeAndre Bembry: 74 OVR (+1)

Furkan Korkmaz: 74 OVR (-1)

D.J. Augustin: 74 OVR (+2)

Denzel Valentine: 74 OVR (-2)

Tomas Satoransky: 74 OVR (-2)

Isaac Okoro: 74 OVR (-1)

Luke Kennard: 74 OVR (-1)

Elfrid Payton: 74 OVR (-2)

Cole Anthony: 74 OVR (+1)

Justin Holiday: 74 OVR (-1)

Ben McLemore: 74 OVR (-1)

Abdel Nader: 74 OVR (+3)

Nassir Little: 74 OVR (+2)

Anfernee Simons: 74 OVR (+2)

Glenn Robinson III: 73 OVR (-1)

Mason Jones: 73 OVR (+2)

Jake Layman: 73 OVR (+2)

Jaylen Nowell: 73 OVR (+2)

Dylan Windler: 72 OVR (+1)

Bruno Fernando: 72 OVR (-1)

Theo Maledon: 72 OVR (+2)

Tony Snell: 71 OVR (-1)

Aleksej Pokusevski: 71 OVR (-1)

Isaac Bonga: 71 OVR (-1)

What do you think of these newly-announced ratings? Did you favorite player see their OVR altered?