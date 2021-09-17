NBA 2K22 Receives New Update for PS5 and Xbox Series X, Patch Notes Revealed

After releasing only a week ago, a new update for NBA 2K22 has now been pushed like from 2K Sports and developer Visual Concepts. This update, in particular, is solely available for those who play the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms, however, meaning that it might not be a patch that you’ll download for yourself depending on where you play.

As a whole, this latest NBA 2K22 update isn’t a massive one by any means. As such, the actual changes that have been included aren’t too vast whatsoever. Visual Concepts notes that the main thing this update does for PS5 and Xbox Series X players is just provide the game with general “stability improvements”. In addition, there have also been some tweaks made when it comes to the game’s MyCareer mode. For one reason or another, some players had run into a problem that wouldn’t allow them to advance within the game’s story. This patch should now fix that lingering bug, though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In case you haven’t picked up NBA 2K22 for yourself yet, the game is out now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. And if you’d like to see everything that has been fixed in this update (to go along with information about future updates for NBA 2K22), you can find the full patch notes down below.

GENERAL

Additional stability improvements in an ongoing effort to improve your user experience.

Fixed issues where some users were unable to progress in select MyCAREER storylines.

The Gatorade Private Courts reservation menu will now reliably display your friends list.

Fixed just prior to this patch: Users should have already noted improved responsiveness on Squad Invites and newly improved performance in Rec/Pro-Am experiences.

UPCOMING

Our next PS5/XBX patch, scheduled for next week, will bring continued stability improvements, improved loading speeds when re-entering the City, removed/reduced hitching when on vehicles on Series X consoles, removing tipping from DJ Booths when propped near Quest NPCs, and more.