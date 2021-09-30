NBA 2K22 Receives New PS5 and Xbox Series X Update, Patch Notes Revealed

The team at 2K Games and Visual Concepts has today released a substantial new update for NBA 2K22. The patch, which has only been released for PS5 and Xbox Series X players, is the third one that has arrived since the game launched earlier this month. And when it comes to overall changes that have been made, this update is likely the biggest one so far.

In a general sense, update version 1.6 for NBA 2K22 continues to bring a number of stability improvements and bug fixes to the various modes within the game. Additionally, some gameplay and systemic tweaks have also been made, notably in the MyTeam and MyCareer game modes.

Likely the biggest change that this NBA 2K22 patch brings, however, involves the visual aspect of the title. Dozens of players in-game have now had their appearances altered to more closely resembles their real-world counterparts. Although some of these updates are simply minor, some players have had completely new scans of themselves uploaded to the game, making them look more realistic than ever before.

If you haven’t played NBA 2K22 for yourself yet, you can currently play the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Conversely, if you’re looking to see all of the changes that have taken place in today’s latest update, you can find the patch notes down below.

The City/MyCAREER/Pro-Am/Rec

Continued stability and performance improvements have been to enhance the overall experience.

Resolved an issue with some Kendrick Perkins videos being unavailable to view, preventing the related quests from being completed.

Addressed an issue with The Game music quest line that could prevent it from being completed.

Fixed an issue with certain dev coach quests in the NBA not starting, and related stats not being tracked correctly.

Quests related to personal brand levels will now track properly before reaching the NBA.

Made improvements to the draft stock system in MyCAREER to better reflect your status.

Resolved a hang that could occur when changing badge loadout during shootarounds in the City.

Addressed an issue where some players would briefly appear invisible when riding vehicles in the City.

Fixed a reported issue with invites after finishing a Pro-Am game as a squad.

General

Various improvements to user interface elements in all modes to enhance the overall experience.

Resolved a rare disconnect issue in Play With Friends W Online games.

The following players and coaches have received new scans and/or general likeness updates (as noted):

Jalen Suggs (new scan)

Evan Mobley (new scan)

Josh Giddey (new scan)

Jonathan Kuminga (new scan)

Franz Wagner (new scan)

Davion Mitchell (new scan)

James Bouknight (new scan)

Moses Moody (new scan)

Cameron Thomas (new scan)

Sabrina Ionescu (new scan)

Lexie Brown (new scan)

Emma Cannon (new scan)

Kahleah Copper (new scan)

Arella Guirantes (new scan)

Ruthy Hebard (new scan)

Teaira McCowan (new scan)

Astou Ndour (new scan)

Aaliyah Wilson (new scan)

LeBron James

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Paul George

Evan Fournier

John Collins

Stephen Curry

Larry Drew

Joe Harris

Richaun Holmes

Rodney Hood

Lauren Jackson

Steve Kerr

Pete Maravich

Kenyon Martin

Jabari Parker

Noelle Quinn

Bryant Reeves

Sheryl Swoopes

Anderson Varejao

Derrick White

Cody Zeller

