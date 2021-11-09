NBA 2K22 Releases First Roster Update of the Season

While NBA 2K22 has been out for roughly two months at this point, the NBA itself has only been ongoing for a couple of weeks at this point. As such, developer Visual Concepts hasn’t released any major roster updates for the latest entry in the long-running basketball sim series because it doesn’t have real-world data to go off of. Luckily, that trend has now come to an end as NBA 2K22 has now received its first roster update of the year.

As a whole, a vast number of players in NBA 2K22 have had their player rating changed in some manner. However, as always with these patches, some of the adjustments stand out above the rest. Superstar guards Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball are some of the most notable recipients of higher ratings this time around, with the former seeing his overall rating go up by 4 with the latter increasing by 3. Conversely, Paul George now boasts a 90 overall score after a hot start to the season.

When it comes to some of the biggest losers of this patch, Damian Lillard’s overall rating has dropped by 4 points. Additionally, James Harden and Russell Westbrook have also seen their ratings fall by 2 points each.

As a whole, these new roster tweaks have taken place across all iterations of NBA 2K22. This includes Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

If you’d like to check out the full list of changes in this new NBA 2K22 update, you can find them below.