NBA 2K22 Releases First Roster Update of the Season

While NBA 2K22 has been out for roughly two months at this point, the NBA itself has only been ongoing for a couple of weeks at this point. As such, developer Visual Concepts hasn’t released any major roster updates for the latest entry in the long-running basketball sim series because it doesn’t have real-world data to go off of. Luckily, that trend has now come to an end as NBA 2K22 has now received its first roster update of the year.
As a whole, a vast number of players in NBA 2K22 have had their player rating changed in some manner. However, as always with these patches, some of the adjustments stand out above the rest. Superstar guards Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball are some of the most notable recipients of higher ratings this time around, with the former seeing his overall rating go up by 4 with the latter increasing by 3. Conversely, Paul George now boasts a 90 overall score after a hot start to the season.
When it comes to some of the biggest losers of this patch, Damian Lillard’s overall rating has dropped by 4 points. Additionally, James Harden and Russell Westbrook have also seen their ratings fall by 2 points each.
As a whole, these new roster tweaks have taken place across all iterations of NBA 2K22. This includes Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
If you’d like to check out the full list of changes in this new NBA 2K22 update, you can find them below.
- Jimmy Butler: 92 OVR (+1)
- James Harden: 92 OVR (-2)
- Paul George: 90 OVR (+2)
- Damian Lillard: 90 OVR (-4)
- Ja Morant: 89 OVR (+4)
- Karl-Anthony Towns: 89 OVR (+2)
- Rudy Gobert: 89 OVR (+1)
- Devin Booker: 89 OVR (-1)
- Jayson Tatum: 89 OVR (-1)
- Chris Paul: 89 OVR (-1)
- DeMar DeRozan: 88 OVR (+3)
- Zach LaVine: 88 OVR (+1)
- LaMelo Ball: 87 OVR (+3)
- Tobias Harris: 87 OVR (+2)
- Jaylen Brown: 87 OVR (+1)
- Bam Adebayo: 87 OVR (+1)
- Domantas Sabonis: 87 OVR (+1)
- Khris Middleton: 87 OVR (-1)
- Dejounte Murray: 86 OVR (+4)
- Jonas Valančiūnas: 86 OVR (+3)
- Clint Capela: 85 OVR (-1)
- Anthony Edwards: 84 OVR (+3)
- R.J. Barrett: 84 OVR (+1)
- Russell Westbrook: 84 OVR (-2)
- Miles Bridges: 83 OVR (+5)
- Harrison Barnes: 83 OVR (+5)
- OG Anunoby: 83 OVR (+4)
- Jarrett Allen: 83 OVR (+1)
- Malcolm Brogdon: 83 OVR (+1)
- Spencer Dinwiddie: 83 OVR (+1)
- Nikola Vucevic: 83 OVR (-2)
- De’Aaron Fox: 83 OVR (-2)
- Scottie Barnes: 82 OVR (+6)
- Evan Mobley: 82 OVR (+4)
- Tyler Herro: 82 OVR (+3)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 82 OVR (+2)
- Kyle Lowry: 82 OVR (-1)
- Gordon Hayward: 82 OVR (-1)
- Kristaps Porziņģis: 82 OVR (-2)
- Richaun Holmes: 81 OVR (+2)
- Terry Rozier III: 81 OVR (-1)
- Jaren Jackson Jr.: 81 OVR (-2)
- D’Angelo Russell: 81 OVR (-2)
- Michael Porter Jr.: 81 OVR (-3)
- Cole Anthony: 80 OVR (+3)
- Kyle Kuzma: 80 OVR (+3)
- Montrezl Harrell: 80 OVR (+3)
- Carmelo Anthony: 80 OVR (+2)
- Saddiq Bey: 80 OVR (+2)
- Al Horford: 80 OVR (+1)
- Robert Williams: 80 OVR (+1)
- Evan Fournier: 80 OVR (+1)
- Myles Turner: 80 OVR (+1)
- Jerami Grant: 80 OVR (-2)
- Collin Sexton: 79 OVR (-3)
- Chris Duarte: 79 OVR (+6)
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 79 OVR (+4)
- Josh Giddey: 79 OVR (+4)
- Alex Caruso: 79 OVR (+3)
- Cameron Reddish: 79 OVR (+3)
- Mohamed Bamba: 79 OVR (+3)
- Bojan Bogdanović: 79 OVR (+2)
- Gary Trent Jr.: 79 OVR (+2)
- Ricky Rubio: 79 OVR (+1)
- Aaron Gordon: 79 OVR (+1)
- Devonte’ Graham: 79 OVR (+1)
- Kelly Olynyk: 79 OVR (+1)
- Eric Gordon: 79 OVR (+1)
- Bogdan Bogdanović: 79 OVR (-1)
- De’Andre Hunter: 79 OVR (-1)
- Joe Ingles: 79 OVR (-1)
- Anfernee Simons: 78 OVR (+3)
- Nemanja Bjelica: 78 OVR (+3)
- Patrick Beverley: 78 OVR (+2)
- Seth Curry: 78 OVR (+1)
- Patrick Mills: 78 OVR (+1)
- Will Barton: 78 OVR (+1)
- Jakob Poeltl: 78 OVR (+1)
- Lauri Markkanen: 78 OVR (-1)
- Grayson Allen: 77 OVR (+2)
- De’Anthony Melton: 77 OVR (+2)
- Tyrese Maxey: 77 OVR (+1)
- Desmond Bane: 77 OVR (+1)
- Davion Mitchell: 77 OVR (+1)
- Marcus Morris Sr.: 77 OVR (-1)
- Terrence Ross: 77 OVR (-1)
- Monte Morris: 77 OVR (-1)
- T.J. McConnell: 77 OVR (-1)
- Cody Zeller: 77 OVR (-1)
- Marcus Smart: 77 OVR (-2)
- Enes Kanter: 77 OVR (-2)
- Chris Boucher: 77 OVR (-2)
- Thaddeus Young: 77 OVR (-2)
- Reggie Jackson: 77 OVR (-3)
- Malik Beasley: 77 OVR (-3)
- Obi Toppin: 77 OVR (+1)
- Torrey Craig: 78 OVR (+2)
- Alperen Sengun: 76 OVR (+3)
- Nassir Little: 76 OVR (+3)
- Franz Wagner: 76 OVR (+2)
- Devin Vassell: 76 OVR (+2)
- Matisse Thybulle: 76 OVR (+1)
- Furkan Korkmaz: 76 OVR (+1)
- Luke Kennard: 76 OVR (+1)
- Dwight Powell: 76 OVR (+1)
- Josh Jackson: 76 OVR (+1)
- Precious Achiuwa: 76 OVR (+1)
- Lonnie Walker IV: 76 OVR (+1)
- Jaden McDaniels: 76 OVR (+1)
- Jarred Vanderbilt: 76 OVR (+1)
- Terance Mann: 76 OVR (-1)
- Brandon Clarke: 76 OVR (-1)
- Kevin Huerter: 76 OVR (-1)
- Jalen Suggs: 76 OVR (-1)
- Facundo Campazzo: 76 OVR (-1)
- Kevin Porter Jr.: 76 OVR (-1)
- Jae’Sean Tate: 76 OVR (-1)
- Jae Crowder: 76 OVR (-1)
- Cameron Johnson: 76 OVR (-1)
- Duncan Robinson: 76 OVR (-2)
- Immanuel Quickley: 76 OVR (-2)
- Blake Griffin: 76 OVR (-2)
- Goran Dragić: 76 OVR (-2)
- Joe Harris: 76 OVR (-3)
- Javonte Green: 75 OVR (+3)
- Georges Niang: 75 OVR (+2)
- Damion Lee: 75 OVR (+2)
- Isaiah Hartenstein: 75 OVR (+1)
- Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 75 OVR (+1)
- Aleksej Pokusevski: 75 OVR (+1)
- Eric Paschall: 75 OVR (-1)
- Malik Monk: 75 OVR (-1)
- Rajon Rondo: 75 OVR (-1)
- JaMychal Green: 75 OVR (-1)
- Jeff Green: 75 OVR (-1)
- Daniel Theis: 75 OVR (-1)
- Davis Bertans: 75 OVR (-1)
- Danny Green: 75 OVR (-2)
- Nicolas Batum: 75 OVR (-2)
- Robert Covington: 75 OVR (-3)
- Grant Williams: 74 OVR (+4)
- Cedi Osman: 74 OVR (+2)
- Cody Martin: 74 OVR (+2)
- DeAndre Bembry: 74 OVR (+2)
- Pat Connaughton: 74 OVR (+1)
- Trey Lyles: 74 OVR (+1)
- Kevon Looney: 74 OVR (+1)
- Patrick Williams: 74 OVR (-1)
- Bryn Forbes: 74 OVR (-1)
- Josh Richardson: 74 OVR (-2)
- Payton Pritchard: 74 OVR (-2)
- Alex Len: 74 OVR (-2)
- Oshae Brissett: 74 OVR (-2)
- David Nwaba: 74 OVR (-2)
- Hamidou Diallo: 74 OVR (-3)
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 73 OVR (+3)
- Nah’Shon Hyland: 73 OVR (+2)
- Caleb Martin: 73 OVR (+1)
- Usman Garuba: 73 OVR (+1)
- Kent Bazemore: 73 OVR (-1)
- Austin Rivers: 73 OVR (-1)
- Goga Bitadze: 73 OVR (-1)
- Frank Jackson: 73 OVR (-1)
- Theo Maledon: 73 OVR (-1)
- Kenrich Williams: 73 OVR (-1)
- Taurean Prince: 73 OVR (-1)
- Tomas Satoransky: 73 OVR (-2)
- Cory Joseph: 73 OVR (-2)
- Ty Jerome: 73 OVR (-2)
- Herbert Jones: 72 OVR (+2)
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo: 72 OVR (+1)
- Frank Ntilikina: 72 OVR (+1)
- Tre Jones: 72 OVR (+1)
- James Johnson: 72 OVR (-1)
- D.J. Augustin: 72 OVR (-1)
- Justise Winslow: 72 OVR (-2)
- John Konchar: 72 OVR (-2)
- Moritz Wagner: 72 OVR (-2)
- Saben Lee: 72 OVR (-3)
- Abdel Nader: 72 OVR (-3)
- Nick Richards: 71 OVR (+2)
- Ayo Dosunmu: 71 OVR (+1)
- Semi Ojeleye: 71 OVR (-2)
- Austin Reaves: 70 OVR (+2)
- Greg Brown: 70 OVR (+1)
- Lamar Stevens:
- Justin Robinson: 68 OVR (+1)