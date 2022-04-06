NBA 2K22 Gets New Update Before Season 6, Patch Notes Revealed

Early this morning, 2K Games announced that Season 6 of NBA 2K22 would be starting at the end of this week on Friday, April 8th. Prior to Season 6’s start, though, a new update for NBA 2K22 has now gone live. And while this update isn’t yet available for everyone, it paves the way for what will be featured in the game’s new season of content.

As we have come to expect with NBA 2K22 updates in the past, 2K released a patch for both “new-gen” and “current-gen” versions of the game. Those playing on next-gen platforms are the ones who have received the most tweaks in this past, though, with 2K making alterations to MyCareer and MyNBA. In addition, it also pushed out a gameplay fix for a lingering bug associated with takeovers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s important to note that today’s new patch for NBA 2K22 isn’t live across all platforms just yet. While those on PlayStation and Xbox can download it right now, Switch owners will have to wait until Thursday, April 7 to see the update arrive. In addition, PC players will be waiting until Friday morning for this update to drop.

Regardless of where you might be playing NBA 2K22 for yourself, though, you can find the full list of new patch notes for the game attached down below.

New Gen Patch Update 1.11

GENERAL

Preparations for NBA 2K22 Season 6, launching this Friday, April 8th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

Clarified the instructions in Quick Play for Play With Friends so that it is clear the Quarter Length and Difficulty settings come from the host player

The following players and coaches have received new scans and/or had general likeness or tattoo updates made to them: Tattoo Updates: Paolo Banchero



GAMEPLAY

Addressed an issue that could cause certain takeovers to be applied to player builds that were not allowed

MyCAREER/CITY

Various stability and performance improvements have been made throughout the City

Updated the location for the Photo Challenge: Traditional Photo 7 quest so it can be completed properly

Resolved a display issue that could cause certain users to temporarily display their level from the previous season after a season changeover

MyNBA

Addressed a rare hang that could occur when using specific custom rosters and attempting to play shortened 29 or 58 game seasons in MyNBA

Current Gen Patch Update 1.11

GENERAL