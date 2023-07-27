NBA 2K24 Schedule Teases Several New Reveals

2K Sports announced NBA 2K24 earlier this month but didn't reveal much outside of the cover athlete and pre-order bonuses. In fact, the only thing we really know about the game at this point is that it will support crossplay on next-gen consoles and is using the Jordan Moments concept to make a Kobe Bryant-centric mode. Otherwise, we've only gotten hints at gameplay improvement with ProPlay and other small teases. Fortunately for NBA 2K24 fans, that's going to change relatively soon as 2K Sports announced its reveal roadmap for August and September which will take us up to the game's release on September 8.

The current roadmap for NBA 2K24 reveals kicks off on August 14. That's when 2K will give us our first real look at gameplay, including the new ProPlay technology. Again, we don't know much about what this is at this stage, but 2K did call it "a groundbreaking new technology that directly translates NBA footage into gameplay and delivers animations and movements via on-court NBA action for a generational leap in authenticity on PS5 and Xbox [Series] X/S." That's a tantalizing description that hopefully means we'll see the on-court gameplay take the next leap toward realism.

The next week, on August 21, we'll start to learn about the modes. 2K Sports will be talking about The W (the WNBA mode), MyNBA, and Mamba Moments. MyNBA is similar to Franchise mode in other sports, but last year 2K introduced a feature that would let you jump a save back to specific Eras to redo older seasons in the NBA. Hopefully, that'll be expanded on even further with NBA 2K24. Next, on August 28, we'll get a look at MyCareer, The City, and MyTeam, the competitive modes that generally drive sales of the 2K series. We haven't gotten any real teases about these modes, so it'll be fun to see what 2K Sports has cooking.

Last up, we'll get the reveal of NBA 2K24's Season 1 on September 4. With the game launching later that week, it'll serve as the kick-off for the final week of hype. It's likely that 2K will do what it always does and start revealing giveaways for copies of the game, Virtual Currency to use in MyCareer and MyTeam, and even a few real-world pieces of NBA memorabilia.