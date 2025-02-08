NBA 2K25 Dev Responds to PSN Outage

The recent PlayStation Network outage has hindered PlayStation players ability to play some of their favorite games on Sony’s gaming platform. This doesn’t just pertain games like Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone which requires an online connection to play. Players that console share have found themselves locked out of their games library as the console can’t go online to authenticate licenses of their single-player games. As expected, many have expressed their frustration with the massive outage with some developers responding to the situation on social media. This includes NBA 2K25, a game with modes that require PSN to play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent X post, the official NBA 2K account confirms its online game modes, namely MyCareer and MyTeam, will be affected by the PSN outage. I can confirm the game is still playable to some capacity for players that already have the game downloaded. The game modes PlayNow, MyNBA and The W are currently playable, but players will have to use whatever rosters they currently have saved. So, at the very least, users can continue their chosen dynasty’s progress during the elongated maintenance period. Again, players that console share still may find trouble even starting the game. The post also tells players they can keep track of PSN’s status at its support page.

NBA 2K25 MyTeam Chicago Bulls.

“The PlayStation Network is experiencing issues that may affect online game modes including MyCAREER and MyTEAM,” says the NBA 2K post.

To be a bit more specific, it seems the entire suite of modes available in NBA 2K25‘s PlayNow, MyNBA, and WNBA sections are all available to play online. This includes Quick Play, Eras Quick Play, Blacktop, MyNBA, MyGM, MyNBA Lite, The Playoffs (NBA), The W, WNBA Quick Play, MyWNBA, and The Playoffs (WNBA). So, there are things for 2K players to engage with during the PSN outage.

NBA 2K25‘s MyCareer allows players to create a custom player and have them lead their favorite NBA dynasty to greatness. While the mode features many single player components, it is all housed in The City, an online social space that acts as a hub for all of the MyCareer activities. This includes online modes like Proving Grounds which pits players against each other in ranked 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, or 5v5 games. It is one half of NBA 2K25‘s live service component, which is why this mode is currently unavailable during the outage.

The other half of that live service component is MyTeam. Like the incredibly popular FUT mode in FC 25, this allows NBA 2K25 users to collect cards of their favorite NBA players. Using the cards, players put together a team to face both CPU or human opponents in a variety of modes. Again, while this mode features plenty of single-player modes, the ever-evolving nature of the mode makes it require an online connection at all times. This is a pretty big hit for players at this specific point as new packs are typically introduced every Friday. So, players looking to grabbing that Galaxy Opal Hakeem Olajuwon in the Warp Zone pack will have to wait until PSN is restored.