PSN Outage Shows Progress of Being Fixed as PS App Starts to Return

Update: As of 2 PM EST on February 8th, players continue to report sporadic access to certain PSN features and games. The PS Store was also briefly back online for viewing, but not purchasing, games. However, the PSN Network Service Status still shows all services as down, and many players continue to report being unable to access the PSN or online multiplayer features.

This morning, many PlayStation fans remain unable to enjoy their favorite games due to the lengthy, widespread outage impacting the PSN network. The outage is impacting systems across the board from account management to the PlayStation store and beyond. As players keep a close eye on their network connection, some promising signs suggest that Sony is hard at work trying to resolve the issue. Given the lack of updates from the network directly, PlayStation gamers are gathering online to provide live updates from their personal experience. While most systems are still down according to the network status page, the PS app is back online for many, and some gamers have sporadically managed to access online games like Fortnite.

Going on 15 hours and counting, this outage is one of the lengthiest and most widespread issues the PSN network has encountered. It’s taking many fans back to the cyberattack that led to a 24-day outage back in 2011. With Sony not providing an explanation for why the network is down, many fans fear another cyber attack. Currently, attempting to connect to the network with troubleshooting results in a message about system maintenance. Many gamers aren’t buying it, as routine maintenance would likely have been announced and would not come with such a lengthy duration attached.

While many are mourning the inability to enjoy the Monster Hunter Wilds beta or level up in Marvel Rivals, not all hope is lost. Those spending their Saturday morning checking the situation on repeat are seeing signs that we’re not likely to have another several week PSN gap. The PS app, home to many social features including screenshot sharing, is back online for many as of around 9 AM EST. As of this writing, it’s even possible to browse the PlayStation store via the PS app. Don’t get too excited at seeing Monster Hunter Wilds, though, because trying to actually buy anything still brings up a 503 service error.

Some PlayStation Players Able to Play Select Digital Games

In addition to the partial return of the PS app, some gamers are starting to report being able to sporadically boot up games that require connecting to an online license or even managing to get into Fortnite or Apex Legends. These reports are few and far between, but it’s a positive sign that a fix may be in the works as PlayStation tries to address whatever is causing the issue.

The requirement of using the PSN to verify game licenses is one of the big frustrations with outages like these, as even games that don’t require an online multiplayer connection become unusable if the license isn’t stored locally. That means even trying to jump into single-player story mode on a PS5 or PS4 is tricky, if not impossible, during the outage. While it’s no fix for the Marvel Rivals fans of the world, seeing some players manage to boot up digital games that were previously inaccessible just might be a positive sign.

Currently, the PlayStation network Service Status still notes outages across the board. ComicBook.com staff have verified that they are unable to make purchases via the PS Store or access PlayStation Plus. However, in line with reports that games not requiring a PSN login are starting to work again, some of us have successfully connected to games such as Infinity Nikki. So while things are not fully back and most gamers aren’t able to access the PSN, it does appear that whatever problem has caused the outage is being actively addressed.